Warner says Trump is right about cleanup of voter registration

A series of suspicious fires have plagued the community of Clendenin. In recent days, Clendenin has seen a rash of abandoned buildings being set a blaze. Mayor Shana Clendenin tells us the buildings that have burnt are the work of an arsonist or arsonists'. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Human remains found in an Ohio field were determined to be hundreds of years old. According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office, on June 21, a man searching for arrowheads came across human bones in a field near the Mohawk Dam. The Coshocton County Coroner responded to the scene and determined the bones to be human and that they’d been there for an extended period of time. The next day, the remains were excavated and moved t...