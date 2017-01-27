Semi rollover stopping traffic in Jackson County, Ohio

Update: I-64 Reopens Following 3 Vehicle Crash Update: I-64 Reopens Following 3 Vehicle Crash Photo Courtesy: WV 511 KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All westbound lanes of I-64 are closed near the Nitro exit at mile marker 45 after a crash. Dispatchers say that three vehicles are involved in total. Dispatchers do not know the extent of injuries received as a result of the wreck, but advise that no injuries appear serious at this time. The Nitro Police Department and the Kanawha County EMS responded to the crash. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All westbound lanes of I-64 are closed near the Nitro exit at mile marker 45 after a crash. Dispatchers say that three vehicles are involved in total. Dispatchers do not know the extent of injuries received as a result of the wreck, but advise that no injuries appear serious at this time. The Nitro Police Department and the Kanawha County EMS responded to the crash. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

St. Albans Street Shut Down Following Pursuit St. Albans Street Shut Down Following Pursuit ST. ALBANS (WOWK) - At least one person has been detained, and two others were injured after a pursuit led to a crash in St. Albans Tuesday. The pursuit was reported just after 4:30 p.m. on Walnut Street in St. Albans. It is not clear what caused the pursuit, but the vehicle involved crash into another vehicle. One person was detained, and two people were injured as a result of the crash. The St. Albans Police Department responded to the pursuit. Walnut Street is shut down in St. ...

Update: Name Identified in Suspicious Gallia County Death Update: Name Identified in Suspicious Gallia County Death GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Gallia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death that occurred on Sunday. According to a release, police responded to an incident at a residence on East Bethel Church Road. At this time, they have confirmed that one body was found and they are treating the cause of death as suspicious. The Ohio Attorney General's Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting the investigation. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update ...

Update: Fire Marshals Seek Public's Help in Identifying Clendenin Fire Suspect Update: Fire Marshals Seek Public's Help in Identifying Clendenin Fire Suspect WV State Fire Marshal's Office A series of suspicious fires have plagued the community of Clendenin. In recent days, Clendenin has seen a rash of abandoned buildings being set a blaze. Mayor Shana Clendenin tells us the buildings that have burnt are the work of an arsonist or arsonists'. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

A Pedestrian Was Struck In Kanawha City Sunday Evening A Pedestrian Was Struck In Kanawha City Sunday Evening Metro 911 received a call that a pedestrian had been struck by a motor vehicle. The call came in shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday evening. The incident occurred in the 5300 Block on Staunton Avenue, near the Kentucky Fried Chicken in Kanawha City.

Northern West Virginia Works To Clear Roads After Flooding Northern West Virginia Works To Clear Roads After Flooding MGN Online. CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia highway crews are assessing damage to roads and bridges following severe floods. Department of Transportation spokeswoman Carrie Jones says in a news release that maintenance crews will focus on clearing mud slides and downed trees in northern West Virginia. Jones says all or parts of more than 20 roads in nine counties either are closed or damaged.

2 Car Accident Causes Traffic Delays On Charleston's West Side 2 Car Accident Causes Traffic Delays On Charleston's West Side Dispatchers with 911 received a call of a two car accident shortly before 7 p.m. on Charleston's west side. The accident occurred at the intersection of Lee St. and Tennessee Ave. Charleston Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene. Parties involved were checked out on scene by medics, but no one was transported. Stay with WOWK 13 News for the latest in what's happening in your neck of the woods.