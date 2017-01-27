Unemployment rates rise in 20 of 55 West Virginia counties

MTV is making sweeping changes to the network’s Video Music Awards including renaming the iconic “Moon Man” trophy.
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - West Virginia received some great economic news on Monday. Information released last week by the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Economic Analysis shows that West Virginia had the 2nd highest GDP growth in the nation for the first quarter of 2017. West Virginia saw 3% GDP growth during the first quarter of the year, following only Texas, which saw 3.9% growth. West Virginia Chamber President Steve Roberts stated, "The information released from the...
An Ohio businesswoman is bringing her frustrations with the opioid epidemic to a national audience.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- An Ohio defense attorney says at least one juror may have stolen oxycodone pills during a drug trial. The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2w5PuM3 ) attorney John David Moore Jr. says jurors found his client guilty and then rushed out of the courthouse before anyone noticed the 71 opioid pills were missing.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- A 115-year-old desert tortoise that disappeared from its garden at a New Mexico senior living community was returned. The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2w9xGQb ) the tortoise, Diablo, was returned Friday to Manzano del Sol Village. He had ventured to the backyard of a nearby home after a family bought the shell-wearing wanderer from kids at a local park.
The last time Jeannette Walls was here was right after her inspiring, best-selling memoir, "The Glass Castle," came out in 2005. "The house is gone, the foundations are gone.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
A report shows Children’s Protective Services failed to call police back immediately after officers discovered a baby left unattended in a vehicle.
An analysis that included pupil-teacher ratio, dropout rates, and median standardized test scores showed West Virginia’s school systems are the 3rd-worst in the US.
According to the post, her mother was airlifted to be treated after she came in contact with “a life threatening flesh eating bacteria after putting her feet in the water at Myrtle Beach.”
A 10-year-old boy died Sunday evening after being accidentally shot in the head by his father.
Authorities say a dog bite from a girl’s dog stopped her from being abducted.
A series of suspicious fires have plagued the community of Clendenin. In recent days, Clendenin has seen a rash of abandoned buildings being set a blaze. Mayor Shana Clendenin tells us the buildings that have burnt are the work of an arsonist or arsonists'. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
There are myths and sayings about eclipses causing weird events and changes in behavior, but what about for animals?
Two people are in jail after police found what’s believed to be a woman’s body inside a freezer in an Ohio home Saturday night.
The City of Huntington has released the following information about President Trump’s campaign event at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena on Thursday, August 3rd, 2017.
