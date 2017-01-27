Unemployment rates rise in 20 of 55 West Virginia counties - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Unemployment rates rise in 20 of 55 West Virginia counties

Posted: Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Unemployment rates rose in 20 of West Virginia's 55 counties in December.
    
WorkForce West Virginia says the unemployment rate fell in 31 counties and was unchanged in four others.
    
Jefferson County's 2.6 percent unemployment rate was the lowest in the state, followed by Berkeley County at 3.1 percent and Monongalia County at 3.2 percent.
    
Calhoun County had the highest unemployment rate at 12.4 percent. McDowell was next at 10.1 percent and Mingo was at 9.8 percent.
    
Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell slightly to 5.9 percent in December.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Senate confirms Christopher Wray, Trump’s choice for FBI

    Senate confirms Christopher Wray, Trump’s choice for FBI

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 6:21 PM EDT2017-08-01 22:21:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate overwhelmingly confirmed Christopher Wray to lead the FBI, replacing James Comey, who was abruptly fired by President Donald Trump amid the investigation into Russian meddling in last year’s presidential election. The vote was 92-5 for Wray, a former high-ranking official in President George W. Bush’s Justice Department who oversaw investigations into corporate fraud. Wray, 50, inherits the FBI at a particularly challenging time given Tr...
    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate overwhelmingly confirmed Christopher Wray to lead the FBI, replacing James Comey, who was abruptly fired by President Donald Trump amid the investigation into Russian meddling in last year’s presidential election. The vote was 92-5 for Wray, a former high-ranking official in President George W. Bush’s Justice Department who oversaw investigations into corporate fraud. Wray, 50, inherits the FBI at a particularly challenging time given Tr...

  • MTV’s iconic ‘Moon Man’ replaced by gender neutral statue

    MTV’s iconic ‘Moon Man’ replaced by gender neutral statue

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 5:25 PM EDT2017-08-01 21:25:24 GMT

    MTV is making sweeping changes to the network’s Video Music Awards including renaming the iconic “Moon Man” trophy.

    MTV is making sweeping changes to the network’s Video Music Awards including renaming the iconic “Moon Man” trophy.

  • Mountain State Has 2nd Highest GDP Growth Among States in Early 2017

    Mountain State Sees 2nd Highest GDP Growth Among States in Early 2017

    Monday, July 31 2017 10:13 PM EDT2017-08-01 02:13:54 GMT

    WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - West Virginia received some great economic news on Monday. Information released last week by the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Economic Analysis shows that West Virginia had the 2nd highest GDP growth in the nation for the first quarter of 2017. West Virginia saw 3% GDP growth during the first quarter of the year, following only Texas, which saw 3.9% growth. West Virginia Chamber President Steve Roberts stated, "The information released from the...

    WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - West Virginia received some great economic news on Monday. Information released last week by the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Economic Analysis shows that West Virginia had the 2nd highest GDP growth in the nation for the first quarter of 2017. West Virginia saw 3% GDP growth during the first quarter of the year, following only Texas, which saw 3.9% growth. West Virginia Chamber President Steve Roberts stated, "The information released from the...

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.