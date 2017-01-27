WV Governor's Coal Mines Owe $4.6 Million in Safety Fines, Penal - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

WV Governor's Coal Mines Owe $4.6 Million in Safety Fines, Penalties

MORGANTOWN, WV (AP) - Federal authorities say mining operations controlled by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice haven't paid $4.6 million in safety fines and penalties.
    
The Mine Safety and Health Administration says most of the balance is at the Treasury Department for collection.
    
Some operations have an installment agreement with the federal agency that covers $571,000 of the debt and paid $975,000 previously.
    
Justice listed 50 companies involved in mining in his state financial disclosure last year.
    
He has said he'll put his businesses in a blind trust while governor.
    
The governor's office didn't immediately reply to requests for comment.
    
Southern Coal Corp., a Justice-owned holding company, said recently it will meet every obligation owed.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

