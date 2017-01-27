2 Arrested in Drug Investigation after Pike County Homicides

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader arrested two people in connection with an ongoing drug investigation in Pike County.

Authorities arrested Josh Rhoden, 38, on a felony charge of drug trafficking and John McJunkin, 63, on a felony charge of possession of drugs.

Search warrants were served on both suspects' homes in Peebles, Ohio. Authorities seized more than $8,000 in cash, an estimated $7,700 in prescription pills, nine guns, and a small amount of marijuana.

Evidence in this case was discovered during the investigation into last year's killings of eight members of the Rhoden family, but this case is unrelated to the homicides.

The case is under investigation by the Pike County Sheriff's Office and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, in coordination with Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff, Ross County Sheriff George Lavender Jr., and the U.S. 23 Pipeline Major Crimes Task Force. Assistance was also provided by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Pike County Probation Department.

Authorities continue to ask that anyone with information on the ongoing homicide investigation call 1-855-BCI-OHIO (224-6446) or the Pike County Sheriff's Office at 740-947-2111.