Vehicle crash shuts down U.S. Route 35 in Jackson County, Ohio

According the the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Jackson County Post is investigating a vehicle accident that occurred at approximately 5:21 a.m. this morning on Route 35 near Lick Township.

A crash occurred after a tractor trailer traveled into the median and rolled onto it's side before blocking both eastbound lanes.

The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

U.S. 35 is closed at this time while crews remove debris from the roadway.

It is unclear when eastbound lanes will be reopened.

Traffic is being diverted onto Route 32 by the Ohio Department of Transportation while the road remains closed.

Jackson County EMS and Jackson City Fire Department also assisted at the scene.