Underground Mine Accident Kills One in Kentucky

A mining accident that occurred yesterday in Pike County, KY, has resulted in one death.

The accident occurred inside the mine belonging to R&C Coal LLC in Pikeville.

Ray Hatfield, 42, of Hi Hat, KY, suffered from fatal injuries while underground. The details of the accident have not been disclosed.

The mine was shut down following the accident and continues to be closed while the accident is investigated.

The Kentucky Department for Natural Resources, Division of Mine Safety, is handling the investigation.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin had this to say:

"I'm asking all Kentuckians who understand and appreciate the power of prayer to please join with me in praying for the family, friends and co-workers of the Pikeville coal miner who tragically lost his life on the job yesterday," Gov. Bevin said. "United we stand, divided we fall. We are Kentucky."

Hatfield was a conveyor belt attendant with over 23 years of experience.