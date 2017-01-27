Man Wanted in Connection with Fatal Huntington Shooting

UPDATE: JULY 6, 2017

U.S. Marshal's have arrested Kelly Lee Powell Jr. in connection with a murder from January 23, 2017.

Kelly Lee Powell Jr., aka “Shanks”, 22, of Pontiac, Michigan was arrested in Battle Creek Michigan on a warrant out of Huntington for the murder of Brandon Lee Taylor and the Malicious Wounding of Royaire Elterro Deray Churchill.

Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli confirmed this information when we spoke with him this evening.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL: JANUARY 27, 2017

Arrest warrants have been issued for a Michigan man who is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday, January 24th in Huntington.

Arrest warrants were issued for Kelly Lee Powell Jr., aka “Shanks”, 22, of Pontiac, Michigan, for murder and malicious wounding.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of 9th Avenue on the 24th of January.

Brandon Lee Taylor, 28, died of gunshot wounds and Royaire Elterro Deray Churchill, 23, suffered gunshot wounds. Both have ties to Michigan.

Powell is a black male who is five feet eight inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds with a tattoo on his left cheek.

Anyone with information on Powell’s whereabouts is urged to call the Huntington Police Department tip line at 304-696-4444.