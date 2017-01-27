Man Wanted in Connection with Fatal Huntington Shooting - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Man Wanted in Connection with Fatal Huntington Shooting

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

UPDATE: JULY 6, 2017

U.S. Marshal's have arrested Kelly Lee Powell Jr. in connection with a murder from January 23, 2017.

Kelly Lee Powell Jr., aka “Shanks”, 22, of Pontiac, Michigan was arrested in Battle Creek Michigan on a warrant out of Huntington for the murder of Brandon Lee Taylor and the Malicious Wounding of  Royaire Elterro Deray Churchill.

Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli confirmed this information when we spoke with him this evening.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL:  JANUARY 27, 2017

Arrest warrants have been issued for a Michigan man who is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday, January 24th in Huntington.

Arrest warrants were issued for Kelly Lee Powell Jr., aka “Shanks”, 22, of Pontiac, Michigan, for murder and malicious wounding.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of 9th Avenue on the 24th of January.

 Brandon Lee Taylor, 28, died of gunshot wounds and Royaire Elterro Deray Churchill, 23, suffered gunshot wounds. Both have ties to Michigan.

Powell is a black male who is five feet eight inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds with a tattoo on his left cheek.

Anyone with information on Powell’s whereabouts is urged to call the Huntington Police Department tip line at 304-696-4444.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Police Investigate Animal Cruelty Case After Finding Puppies in Tote

    Police Investigate Animal Cruelty Case After Finding Puppies in Tote

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 10:00 PM EDT2017-08-02 02:00:14 GMT

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - An anonymous tip led Charleston Police to the West Side of Charleston where a tote was found. According to a release from the Kanawha County Human Association, police looked inside to find two puppies inside the tote - one alive, and one dead. Police stayed with the pup until a humane officer arrived on the scene. Police offered the puppy water, cuddles, and love. Bluebell, as police has dubbed her, is on her way to the emergency clinic. After rece...

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - An anonymous tip led Charleston Police to the West Side of Charleston where a tote was found. According to a release from the Kanawha County Human Association, police looked inside to find two puppies inside the tote - one alive, and one dead. Police stayed with the pup until a humane officer arrived on the scene. Police offered the puppy water, cuddles, and love. Bluebell, as police has dubbed her, is on her way to the emergency clinic. After rece...

  • Update: Name Identified in Suspicious Gallia County Death

    Update: Name Identified in Suspicious Gallia County Death

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 4:30 PM EDT2017-08-01 20:30:48 GMT

    GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Gallia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death that occurred on Sunday. According to a release, police responded to an incident at a residence on East Bethel Church Road. At this time, they have confirmed that one body was found and they are treating the cause of death as suspicious. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting the investigation. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update ...

    GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Gallia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death that occurred on Sunday. According to a release, police responded to an incident at a residence on East Bethel Church Road. At this time, they have confirmed that one body was found and they are treating the cause of death as suspicious. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting the investigation. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update ...

  • Police: Girl’s dog bites man, stops attempted abduction

    Police: Girl’s dog bites man, stops attempted abduction

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 2:54 PM EDT2017-08-01 18:54:42 GMT

    Authorities say a dog bite from a girl’s dog stopped her from being abducted.

    Authorities say a dog bite from a girl’s dog stopped her from being abducted.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man accused of performing sexual acts on a donkey

    Man accused of performing sexual acts on a donkey

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 8:18 PM EDT2017-08-02 00:18:52 GMT
    Everett Lee Compton, 49Everett Lee Compton, 49
    SILOAM SPRINGS, AR (KARK) – An Arkansas man has been arrested after he was accused of having sex with a family’s pet donkey on multiple occasions. On three separate incidents over the summer months, police were called to the 1800 block of East Cheri Whitlock Drive in reference to sex crimes against an animal. When they arrived the first time, officers made contact with Emert and Joyce Whitaker. They told officers they’ve had problems with people harassing their pet...
    SILOAM SPRINGS, AR (KARK) – An Arkansas man has been arrested after he was accused of having sex with a family’s pet donkey on multiple occasions. On three separate incidents over the summer months, police were called to the 1800 block of East Cheri Whitlock Drive in reference to sex crimes against an animal. When they arrived the first time, officers made contact with Emert and Joyce Whitaker. They told officers they’ve had problems with people harassing their pet...

  • Auto safety agency investigates carbon monoxide leaks in Ford Explorers

    Auto safety agency investigates carbon monoxide leaks in Ford Explorers

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 10:53 PM EDT2017-08-02 02:53:48 GMT
    DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s auto safety agency has expanded an investigation into complaints of exhaust fumes inside Ford Explorer SUVs, adding two model years and nearly 400,000 vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday night that the probe now covers more than 1.3 million Explorers from the 2011 through 2017 model years. The agency made the move after finding more than 2,700 complaints of exhaust odors in the passenger compartm...
    DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s auto safety agency has expanded an investigation into complaints of exhaust fumes inside Ford Explorer SUVs, adding two model years and nearly 400,000 vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday night that the probe now covers more than 1.3 million Explorers from the 2011 through 2017 model years. The agency made the move after finding more than 2,700 complaints of exhaust odors in the passenger compartm...

  • Crews Battle House Fire in Fayette County

    Crews Battle House Fire in Fayette County

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 10:53 PM EDT2017-08-02 02:53:38 GMT
    Photo Courtesy: Alyce HypesPhoto Courtesy: Alyce Hypes

    FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are battling a fully-engulfed house fire in Smithers Tuesday evening. The fire was reported at around 8:30 p.m. next to the Kroger store in Smithers on Virginia Avenue.  Dispatchers say that a house was fully-engulfed when fire crews arrived.  There is no word on whether any injuries occurred as a result of the blaze. Smithers Fire, Boomer Fire, Montgomery Fire, Armstrong Fire, Cedar Grove Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to t...

    FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are battling a fully-engulfed house fire in Smithers Tuesday evening. The fire was reported at around 8:30 p.m. next to the Kroger store in Smithers on Virginia Avenue.  Dispatchers say that a house was fully-engulfed when fire crews arrived.  There is no word on whether any injuries occurred as a result of the blaze. Smithers Fire, Boomer Fire, Montgomery Fire, Armstrong Fire, Cedar Grove Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to t...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.