Almost 13 Million Dollar Grant to be used for Flooded Schools in West Virginia

An emotional night in what could be the last graduation at Richwood High School. Parents, teachers and neighbors packed a gymnasium, renovated by Jim Justice after the June flooding. The 2017 Lumberjacks overcame more than just final exams to get to graduation day. But amidst the excitement was the palpable tension between the city of Richwood and the Nicholas County Board of Education over replacing flooded schools.

Thursday the senior class from Herbert Hoover High School will walk across the stage at the municipal auditorium in Charleston, WV to accept their diploma's. For seniors like Ian Avis the school year has been anything but ordinary. His high school was flooded and damaged beyond repair last summer. Since then students from Herbert Hoover High School have been sharing space with students at Elkview Middle School. It has meant shorter days in the classroom but...

Parents are angry in Richwood after several children came home sick after helping moving equipment and taking classes in new modular classrooms. Video sent to 13 News shows Richwood High School students wearing breathing masks as they move band gear into new modular classrooms earlier this week. One student said the masks were needed because of strong fumes in the pods.

Close to a year after flood waters destroyed everything they had three families received the keys to brand new homes. "I just want to tell everybody thank you," said Kelcey Spinks, the owner of one of the new homes. "It still feels unreal as it has the whole time." Spinks and her kids finally have their own place to live again. In June 2016 flood water destroyed her home and everything inside. "I lived with my mom the past year and had no ...