House Fire Reported In Boone County

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Boone County 911 received a call approximately 3:30 to respond to a structure fire.

Fire crews reported to an address in the 5000 Block of Ashford Hill Rd in Boone County, and discovered a fully involved working house fire.

Boone County dispatched reported that the fire resulted in a total loss.

No injuries were reported .

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

