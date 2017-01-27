House Fire Reported In Boone County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are battling a fully-engulfed house fire in Smithers Tuesday evening. The fire was reported at around 8:30 p.m. next to the Kroger store in Smithers on Virginia Avenue. Dispatchers say that a house was fully-engulfed when fire crews arrived. There is no word on whether any injuries occurred as a result of the blaze. Smithers Fire, Boomer Fire, Montgomery Fire, Armstrong Fire, Cedar Grove Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to t...

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All westbound lanes of I-64 are closed near the Nitro exit at mile marker 45 after a crash. Dispatchers say that three vehicles are involved in total. Dispatchers do not know the extent of injuries received as a result of the wreck, but advise that no injuries appear serious at this time. The Nitro Police Department and the Kanawha County EMS responded to the crash. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

ST. ALBANS (WOWK) - At least one person has been detained, and two others were injured after a pursuit led to a crash in St. Albans Tuesday. The pursuit was reported just after 4:30 p.m. on Walnut Street in St. Albans. It is not clear what caused the pursuit, but the vehicle involved crash into another vehicle. One person was detained, and two people were injured as a result of the crash. The St. Albans Police Department responded to the pursuit. Walnut Street is shut down in St. ...