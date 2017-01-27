Trump signs new vetting measures for immigrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate overwhelmingly confirmed Christopher Wray to lead the FBI, replacing James Comey, who was abruptly fired by President Donald Trump amid the investigation into Russian meddling in last year’s presidential election. The vote was 92-5 for Wray, a former high-ranking official in President George W. Bush’s Justice Department who oversaw investigations into corporate fraud. Wray, 50, inherits the FBI at a particularly challenging time given Tr...

WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - West Virginia received some great economic news on Monday. Information released last week by the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Economic Analysis shows that West Virginia had the 2nd highest GDP growth in the nation for the first quarter of 2017. West Virginia saw 3% GDP growth during the first quarter of the year, following only Texas, which saw 3.9% growth. West Virginia Chamber President Steve Roberts stated, "The information released from the...

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – While many pet owners walk their dogs and play outside with them, a new Ohio bill could soon allow them to take their pets out to eat. A new bill introduced in Ohio would allow dog owners to bring their pets on outdoor patios at restaurants. The law would prohibit health departments from prohibiting dogs from outdoor dining areas, although restaurants would still be able to ban dogs from their business. The only exception would be certified se...