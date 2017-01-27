Major Vehicle Accident in Kanawha County Shuts Down Road

A major crash has occurred in southwestern Kanawha County Friday evening.

The wreck was reported around 5:40 p.m. on the 2600 block of Greenview Road in Alum Creek.

At this time, two vehicles were involved in the crash.

One vehicle has rolled over and struck a utility pole. The utility pole is still intact.

Two people are reportedly to be injured. One person has been transported with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Roads are shut down in both directions.

We have a crew headed to the scene. We'll provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.