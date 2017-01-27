Companies Once Owned by Governor Justice Owe Millions in Fines

He's been in office less than two weeks, and already there is controversy over Governor Jim Justice. The U.S. Treasury is now trying to collect 4-point-6 million dollars in fines, levied against coal mining companies Justice once owned. Republican legislators says it's a sign Justice has poor financial management skills.

"I don't think it's an excuse because all of this happened way prior to him being elected Governor. he could have taken care of this a long time ago. he knew what the fines were. he knew what the money due was, and he could have paid it," said Del. Ron Walters, (R) Kanawha.

Last fall an NPR investigation showed Justice companies also owed 15 million dollars in delinquent taxes. People on the streets of Charleston, were shocked by the latest revelation.

"I really don't feel like he's going to help our deficit at all. I know that West Virginia is in debt. We're not really in a good place to have that kind of leadership," said Chris Kingery, a West Virginia taxpayer.

But Democrats say Justice has always paid his bills, even when they are past due. They don't believe this will hurt the Governor's chances of negotiating a balanced state budget.

"Absolutely not. I think th Governor has shown in his businesses over the years, that he's a billionaire. He's our billionaire Governor and he's been successful in the past. I think he'll be successful in the future running this state," said Del. Andrew Robinson, (D) Kanawha.

Governor Justice was not available for comment.

"A spokesman for the Governor says Jim Justice no longer runs or manages hey companies. They've been put in a trust, and any further comment would have to come from the companies themselves," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.