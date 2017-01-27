Former Baylor Student Files New Lawsuit Alleging Rape - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Former Baylor Student Files New Lawsuit Alleging Rape

WACO, Texas (AP) -- A former Baylor University student who says she was raped by two football players has filed a federal lawsuit against the school that alleges there were dozens more assaults involving other women and players.

The lawsuit filed against the Baptist school on Friday alleges at least 52 rapes by more than 30 football players over a four-year period.

The lawsuit by former student "Elizabeth Doe" alleges a "culture of sexual violence" and describes her 2013 attack. It doesn't detail the other alleged attacks, but says some were recorded by the players, who shared them with friends.

Fifty-two assaults would dramatically increase the 17 reports of sexual and physical involving 19 players since 2011 previously acknowledged by Baylor officials.

Baylor officials declined comment Friday.

Baylor faces at least five lawsuits from women who allege they were attacked.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

