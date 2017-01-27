Hundreds Celebrate Boone County Teacher's 70th Birthday

Sandra Ferrell had no idea that her loved one spent more than a month planning a surprise birthday party for her.

"I walked in and I saw the bleachers full and I thought that was normal for a pep rally, but then I saw balloons," said Sandra Ferrell.

Not only were there balloons, but more than 100 of her current students, former students, and co-workers waited for her in the gym.

Her sisters even flew in from North Carolina and Texas for the party!

"It is impossible to keep a surprise from that woman. When you think of the number of people who knew, my whole family, all of the people up here and so many people on Facebook. I have no idea how we kept it a secret," said Natalie, Sandra's daughter who planned the party.

For most of her past and current students, Mrs. Ferrell is more than just a teacher.

"She is more like a mom than anything else. She is kinda sassy but she cares about all of her students," said chance Aleshire, a student at Van Jr. Sr. High School.

Being a part of her 70th birthday celebration was important to her students, and seeing what it meant to her was priceless.

"You know, it meant a lot to know that it meant so much to her. There were a lot of people wondering if she would cry," said Jonathan Roop, a former student.

With nearly 30 years of teaching under her belt Mrs. Ferrell could have retired 5 years ago, but for now age is just a number and she's still focused on changing the lives of her students.

"I don't feel any differently than I felt when I was 50, or 40, or 35! I still love every kid just like I always have. I will give it up at some point but I am not sure when," said Sandra.