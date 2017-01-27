Bed bug infestation temporarily closes Alabama fire station

More News More>>

Auto safety agency investigates carbon monoxide leaks in Ford Explorers Auto safety agency investigates carbon monoxide leaks in Ford Explorers DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government's auto safety agency has expanded an investigation into complaints of exhaust fumes inside Ford Explorer SUVs, adding two model years and nearly 400,000 vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday night that the probe now covers more than 1.3 million Explorers from the 2011 through 2017 model years. The agency made the move after finding more than 2,700 complaints of exhaust odors in the passenger compartm...

Group wants McDonald's employees fired for hiding bacon in Muslim family's sandwiches Group wants McDonald's employees fired for hiding bacon in Muslim family's sandwiches BIRMINGHAM, AL (WKRG) — A Muslim civil rights organization is asking management at a McDonald's located in Decatur, Alabama to identify and fire the staff who allegedly hid pieces of bacon in 14 chicken sandwiches ordered by a Muslim family. The Alabama chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Alabama) called the franchise today with the request after the family sent them a video taken yesterday, after they each found a small piece of bacon on each ...

Man accused of performing sexual acts on a donkey Man accused of performing sexual acts on a donkey Everett Lee Compton, 49 SILOAM SPRINGS, AR (KARK) – An Arkansas man has been arrested after he was accused of having sex with a family's pet donkey on multiple occasions. On three separate incidents over the summer months, police were called to the 1800 block of East Cheri Whitlock Drive in reference to sex crimes against an animal. When they arrived the first time, officers made contact with Emert and Joyce Whitaker. They told officers they've had problems with people harassing their pet...

Texas calf born looking like KISS rocker Gene Simmons Texas calf born looking like KISS rocker Gene Simmons KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) — KISS frontman Gene Simmons is udderly thrilled by a newborn calf born with strikingly similar black-and-white markings to the face paint he wears on stage. Simmons tweeted his admiration for the calf on Sunday, saying, "This is real, folks!!!" The calf was born Friday at a ranch near Kerrville, Texas, which is about 60 miles (96 kilometers) northwest of San Antonio. Heather Taccetta (tuh-SET'-uh), who lives at the ranch with her famil...

Senate confirms Christopher Wray, Trump's choice for FBI Senate confirms Christopher Wray, Trump's choice for FBI (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File) WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate overwhelmingly confirmed Christopher Wray to lead the FBI, replacing James Comey, who was abruptly fired by President Donald Trump amid the investigation into Russian meddling in last year's presidential election. The vote was 92-5 for Wray, a former high-ranking official in President George W. Bush's Justice Department who oversaw investigations into corporate fraud. Wray, 50, inherits the FBI at a particularly challenging time given Tr...

Mountain State Has 2nd Highest GDP Growth Among States in Early 2017 Mountain State Sees 2nd Highest GDP Growth Among States in Early 2017 WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - West Virginia received some great economic news on Monday. Information released last week by the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Economic Analysis shows that West Virginia had the 2nd highest GDP growth in the nation for the first quarter of 2017. West Virginia saw 3% GDP growth during the first quarter of the year, following only Texas, which saw 3.9% growth. West Virginia Chamber President Steve Roberts stated, "The information released from the...

Congressman introduces bill allowing drug testing for unemployment insurance Congressman introduces bill allowing drug testing for unemployment insurance (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCMH) — Georgia Congressman Earl "Buddy" Carter has introduced legislation that would allow states to conduct drug tests for Unemployment Insurance applicants. The Ensuring Quality in the Unemployment Insurance Program (EQUIP) Act was introduced by Carter on July 20, and would allow states to require anyone receiving Unemployment benefits insurance to take a substance abuse risk assessment. "The Unemployment Insurance program is an important...

Human remains found in Ohio field deemed 900 years old Human remains found in Ohio field deemed 900 years old Pixabay COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Human remains found in an Ohio field were determined to be hundreds of years old. According to the Coshocton County Sheriff's Office, on June 21, a man searching for arrowheads came across human bones in a field near the Mohawk Dam. The Coshocton County Coroner responded to the scene and determined the bones to be human and that they'd been there for an extended period of time. The next day, the remains were excavated and moved t...