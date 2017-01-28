Armed Robbery In Meigs County, Ohio

Meigs County Sheriff reports that on Friday evening after 9 pm the robbery of the TNT Gas Station in Syracuse.

A white male suspect entered the store with a weapon, threatening and demanding money from the attendant.

The suspect was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, and a cover over their face.

Evidence was collected by officers and the sheriff.

The Sheriff request if anyone had seen anything last night please contact his office at 992-3371.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.