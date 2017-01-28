Man Arrested After 13-Hour Standoff, Woman Also Faces Charges In - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Man Arrested After 13-Hour Standoff, Woman Also Faces Charges In Connection To The Case

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Police arrested David Wilson, 50, of Lexington Saturday morning after a 13-hour standoff with police. A woman was also charged in connection to the case.

We are told it started with a possible domestic violence complaint at the Shell gas station across the street from Knox Central High School in Barbourville Friday afternoon. Officials with Barbourville Police say Melissa Drummer, 40, claimed Wilson was armed and harassing her.

Police say they do not know what Wilson's intentions were, but said Wilson took off when he saw police.

They later found him inside a newly built home on Hobbs Hollow Road. Both Barbourville Police and Kentucky State Police (KSP) surrounded the home around 5:30 p.m. Friday trying to negotiate with Wilson.

Police say they found him in the attic of the home around 6:20 a.m. Saturday and by 6:45 a.m., they took him into custody.

Wilson was taken to Barbourville ARH for the treatment of minor injuries. However, he is now inside the Knox County Detention Center. He faces numerous charges including burglary, resisting arrest, fleeing or evading police, and wanton endangerment.

Wilson is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Police also charged Drummer in connection to the case. They said she was "uncooperative" in identifying Wilson and provided no information. They also said two suitcases were found in the women's restroom of the gas station. We are told one contained drugs and paraphernalia and the other held a revolver among other things. Police say video shows Drummer brought the suitcases into the gas station.

The case is still under investigation by both KSP and Barbourville Police.

