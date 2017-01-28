Charleston native now living in N.C. helping Clendenin Little League

An emotional night in what could be the last graduation at Richwood High School. Parents, teachers and neighbors packed a gymnasium, renovated by Jim Justice after the June flooding. The 2017 Lumberjacks overcame more than just final exams to get to graduation day. But amidst the excitement was the palpable tension between the city of Richwood and the Nicholas County Board of Education over replacing flooded schools.
Parents are angry in Richwood after several children came home sick after helping moving equipment and taking classes in new modular classrooms. Video sent to 13 News shows Richwood High School students wearing breathing masks as they move band gear into new modular classrooms earlier this week. One student said the masks were needed because of strong fumes in the pods.
"It can only get better. It can't get any worse. It's been as bad as it can be, you know I think, so it's got to get better." The owner of Bill's Used Cars is optimistic that things are improving in his community. His business was devastated by the June floods from the neighboring Elk River. He is one of the hundreds of West Virginia small business owners to get at $2,000 dollar RISE grant to help rebuild: Bill Naylor, Bill's Used Cars "Well yeah, anything will help. ...
Families who lost their homes to flooding this summer will be getting a special gift Tuesday. Students across the state put their talents to use to get families out of the cold through the Big Hearts Tiny Houses project. Putnam Career and Technical Center along with several other schools spent weeks building little houses for families who lost everything. "I'll be very happy when this gets to the right family and when I hear about them being out of the cold," s...
Unemployment dropped in the month of June in many counties in our region that were impacted by historic flooding. According to Work Force West Virginia, Wirt, Roane, Calhoun, Clay, and Braxton counties in our region were among the 11 counties statewide that saw their unemployment rates for the month drop. Nicholas County saw no change in its unemployment rate. Recall that southern Roane, Clay, and Nicholas counties were hit particularly hard by the historic flooding. The sta...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
If you’ve wanted to work for Disney without even having to leave your couch — here’s your chance.
A grandmother is charged with murder after her grandson was attacked by dogs.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured in a shooting in Kanawha County Wednesday evening. The shooting was reported around 9:15 p.m. on the 500 block of Carver Street in Institute. Dispatchers say that one person was shot. The injuries received to the person are unknown at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
The family of a 12-year-old girl who killed herself said Tuesday it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a vehicle accident has shut down the entrance ramp near I-64 westbound near the Nitro-St. Albans bridge. The accident was reported at 10:39 a.m. At least one vehicle was involved, and officials are searching for a patient in the area. The Nitro Police Department, St. Albans Police Department, and Nitro Fire Department are responding. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update...
Just when you thought it was a good idea to finally stick to that New Year’s diet resolution, Krispy Kreme drops this one on you. They are teaming up with Reese’s to make a peanut butter doughnut, which according to their website: The REESE’S® Peanut Butter Doughnut is filled with a REESE’S® Peanut Butter Kreme™, dipped in milk chocolate icing, topped with a REESE’S® Peanut Butter Chip and chopped peanut blend, and finished with a driz...
A two car accident near the Kanawha/Boone County line has Rt. 119 Southbound closed. Danville Fire and Boone County Sheriff's are responding to the scene. There is no word on injuries at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
