Charleston native now living in N.C. helping Clendenin Little League

Baseball season is now just months away. June's flooding severely damaged Clendenin Little League's field and field house. But help is now coming from North Carolina to make sure it is all ready for opening day.

Mud is still caked on the ground of the dugout at the Clendenin Little League field and the diamond still shows signs of being under water. But hope and improvements are on the way.

"I see how devastated it was but I see success though. I see progress we can make things work here," said David Booth.

The former pro baseball and Charleston native is now a coach in North Carolina. He's teaming up with groups there to replenish and repair Clendenin Little League. It started this weekend with a truck full of gear, uniforms, gloves, baseballs and more.

"Kid loves a new glove, get a new glove and play with it all night, that's what we want to see, that's what I want to see on the field," said Booth.

Clendenin Little League Board Member Scott Ferguson showed Booth around. The field house still doesn't have power so for now it's just a dark room.

"These kids they lost quite a bit whenever the flood occurred and the league was no different," said Ferguson.

But now together even more optimism is in the air.

"You kind of look at it now and just kind of get this vision of the field of dreams so to speak," said Ferguson.

"So let's get America's sports back in. It's got washed away so lets get this thing back," said Booth.

Booth will be getting more equipment to bring back from North Carolina. He'll be helping rebuild the field and it's expected to be done by this upcoming baseball season.