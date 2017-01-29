Police Say Alleged Ohio Burglar Broke In, Made Self At Home. - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police Say Alleged Ohio Burglar Broke In, Made Self At Home.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) -- Police say an Ohio burglar made himself at home in houses he broke into by cooking and showering before leaving.

Authorities in Youngstown say the 33-year-old homeless man brought his own food to cook during break-ins.

The Vindicator reports Saturday (http://bit.ly/2jpwZLO ) the man was charged with burglary and breaking and entering.

Police say the man was arrested after a woman arrived home from work about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday and found her kitchen ransacked with food all over and her stove used.

Police reports say the woman heard running water upstairs and found a man in her shower.

