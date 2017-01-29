Update: Missing Kentucky Elderly Lady Found - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Update: Missing Kentucky Elderly Lady Found

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
UPDATE STORY: 4:30 p.m. Sunday, January 29th, 2017

The Golden Alert for Sandra Brown of Catlettsburg, Kentucky has been canceled by the Boyd County Emergency Management.

Ms. Brown has been located by the Catlettsburg Police Department and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: 3 p.m. Sunday, January 29th, 2017

Police in Catlettsburg, KY, have issued a Golden Alert for Sandra Brown.

Brown is described as;

  • Sex: Female
  • Age:70
  • Height: 4 foot 10 inches
  • Weight: 126 pounds
  • Build: Thin
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Hair: Blond or Strawberry Blond, just below the shoulder
  • Race: Caucasian

Police say Brown has been missing since 1/29/2017.

Brown was last seen wearing a pink jacket and light colored pants, but could have possibly changed clothes.

It is crucial she is located as soon as possible. If you see anyone fitting this description or know of Sandra Brown’s whereabouts, please call Boyd County Dispatch Center at 606-329-2191.

