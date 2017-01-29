Body of WVU student found along rail trail in Morgantown

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

Man injured after bullets ricochet off of armadillo Man injured after bullets ricochet off of armadillo A Texas man who found an armadillo in his yard early Thursday morning opened fire on the animal only to have the bullet ricochet back and hit him in the face. (KAMR4) - A Texas man who found an armadillo in his yard early Thursday morning opened fire on the animal only to have the bullet ricochet back and hit him in the face. Reuters reports the man went outside around 3 a.m. local time and fired his .38. "His wife was in the house," Cass County Sheriff Larry Rowe said. "He went outside and took his .38 revolver and shot three times at the armadillo." The shell deflected the bullets and the man had to be airlifte...

Police: Fake caseworker tried to take child from woman's home Police: Fake caseworker tried to take child from woman's home MILTON, Pa. (AP) – Police say a fake child-welfare caseworker barged into a central Pennsylvania woman's home and tried to take her child without explanation. Police in Milton, a borough about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) north of Harrisburg, say the unknown suspect refused to provide identification and tried to push past the resident to enter the home about 6 p.m. Wednesday. The resident told police she blocked the doorway and pushed the phony caseworker onto the porch an...

Woman who sent texts urging suicide gets 15 months in jail Woman who sent texts urging suicide gets 15 months in jail TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — A woman who encouraged her suicidal boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a truck filled with toxic gas will serve 15 months in jail for involuntary manslaughter. Michelle Carter, now 20, was convicted in June by a judge who said her final instruction to Conrad Roy III caused his death. Carter was 17 when the 18-year-old Roy was found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in July 2014. Juvenile Court Ju...

Governor Jim Justice announces switch to Republican Party Governor Jim Justice announces switch to Republican Party According to a report from The New York Times, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is expected to announce his switch to the Republican party this evening. While speaking with reporters earlier today, President Trump announced a, "very big announcement" during his appearance at Huntington's Big Sandy Superstore Arena. To view the full report, click here. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.

Huntington Mexican Restaurant Runs President Trump Drink Special Huntington Mexican Restaurant Runs President Trump Drink Special A Mexican restaurant in downtown Huntington, West Virginia is offering a drink special because President Donald Trump is visiting the city for a campaign rally tonight.

Sheriff: Mom, 2 Kids Captive in Virginia Home for 2 Years Sheriff: Mom, 2 Kids Captive in Virginia Home for 2 Years FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) -- A woman and her two children escaped from captivity inside a home in Virginia when deputies were sent to check on their welfare, authorities said. The woman, 32, was hospitalized in serious condition with untreated health issues, and her children were staying with family members after also receiving medical attention, The Free Lance-Star reported. Investigators believe the children, ages 8 and 11, have never attended school, Spotsylvania County Sheriff's ...

Father admits fatally punching baby, leaving body in hearse Father admits fatally punching baby, leaving body in hearse UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (CBS) — A Maryland man has pleaded guilty in the death of his infant son. The Prince George's County State's Attorney's office announced Wednesday that Antoine Petty pleaded guilty to first-degree child abuse resulting in the death of his 2-month-old son in September. Prosecutors say when the infant started crying and Petty's wife couldn't calm him, Petty took him outside and punched him. The infant showed signs of d...