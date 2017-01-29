Local search and rescue dogs and owners continue training - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Local search and rescue dogs and owners continue training

Search and rescue dogs in the area and their owners are sharpening up on their skills. On Saturday, January 29, 2017, the West Virginia K-9 Search and Rescue team practiced near Capital High School in Charleston.

Scenarios were staged in the woods and the dogs had to find those playing missing people. It takes about a year and a half for a dog and its owner to get certified.

Jeff Cunningham has been with the volunteer based group since 2006 with his dog, Andy.

"There's nothing like when you do find that little 8-year-old boy that's been missing or that Alzheimer's patient that's been missing. When you have a positive find and give the family what they really need to get their lost one home, it's a good feeling," he said.

The group has been around since 1988. To find more information about it, you can visit its Facebook page.

