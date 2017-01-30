Lanes reopened after vehicle accident in South Charleston shuts down road

UPDATE: Monday, January 30th, 2017, 6:34 p.m.

All lanes of Maccorkle Avenue in South Charleston have been reopened following a vehicle accident.

Dispatchers are advising drivers to be cautious while driving through the area.

ORIGINAL:

A single vehicle accident has shut down all lanes of Maccorkle Avenue near Riverside Drive in South Charleston as crews remove ice from the roadways.

No one was injured in the accident.

Dispatchers received an alert at 5:53 a.m.

The road will be shut down until the Department of Highways arrives and clears the scene.