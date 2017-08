West Virginia University to meet with international students

More News More>>

Men Arrested for Animal Cruelty Case Involving Puppies in Tote CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - An anonymous tip led Charleston Police to the West Side of Charleston where a tote was found. According to a release from the Kanawha County Human Association, police looked inside to find two puppies inside the tote - one alive, and one dead. Police stayed with the pup until a humane officer arrived on the scene. Police offered the puppy water, cuddles, and love. Bluebell, as police has dubbed her, is on her way to the emergency clinic. After rece...

Man injured after bullets ricochet off of armadillo A Texas man who found an armadillo in his yard early Thursday morning opened fire on the animal only to have the bullet ricochet back and hit him in the face. (KAMR4) - A Texas man who found an armadillo in his yard early Thursday morning opened fire on the animal only to have the bullet ricochet back and hit him in the face. Reuters reports the man went outside around 3 a.m. local time and fired his .38. "His wife was in the house," Cass County Sheriff Larry Rowe said. "He went outside and took his .38 revolver and shot three times at the armadillo." The shell deflected the bullets and the man had to be airlifte...

Woman who sent texts urging suicide gets 15 months in jail TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — A woman who encouraged her suicidal boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a truck filled with toxic gas will serve 15 months in jail for involuntary manslaughter. Michelle Carter, now 20, was convicted in June by a judge who said her final instruction to Conrad Roy III caused his death. Carter was 17 when the 18-year-old Roy was found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in July 2014. Juvenile Court Ju...

Trump to Hold Campaign Rally in West Virginia WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump will reach for an emotional and political boost at a campaign rally late Thursday in West Virginia. Trump has been holding campaign-style events on friendly turf to get out of Washington and recharge in front of boisterous supporters. West Virginia voted overwhelmingly for Trump last year, and Thursday's event in Huntington follows recent policy announcements liked by Trump's conservative base. Trump recently announced a ban on transgender p...

Dying woman in Virginia granted final wish of Ohio milkshake CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH (AP) — An Ohio native in hospice care in Virginia had a dying wish fulfilled last month — one last mocha milkshake from a popular suburban Cleveland restaurant. Fifty-year-old Emily Pomeranz died Friday of pancreatic cancer. With help from a friend in Virginia and the longtime owner of Tommy's in Cleveland Heights, the shake arrived four days earlier. A photo of a smiling Pomeranz holding the shake and the "The Milkshake Missio...

50 bikers escort bullied middle school student to school DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A sixth grader from DeKalb County who said he was being bullied got some help from a group of bikers. More than 50 bikers escorted Phil Mick to school on his first day. It was Phil's first time on a motorcycle and a first day of school he will never forget, he said. Going to school has not always been easy for him. Phil told NewsChannel 15 that he has been bullied for the past two years. He had kept it a secret from his family, but last year ...