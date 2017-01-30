Police: Mom made up story about 4-year-old in stolen car - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police: Mom made up story about 4-year-old in stolen car

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) - Police say an Ohio woman who said her 4-year-old daughter was sleeping in her car when it was stolen made up the story so officers would quickly find the vehicle.

Columbus police say the car was located Monday morning and the child was found unharmed. But police had indicated she wasn't found with the vehicle.

Police said later Monday that the car was stolen, but the child was never in it.

The mother's call reporting her daughter was in the stolen car had resulted in an Amber Alert. Police said that after the alert was issued, a 911 caller reported the girl was safe at a Columbus home with her aunt, who was babysitting.

Authorities say the mother has been charged with making a false statement.

