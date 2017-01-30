Repairs uncover cocaine worth $434K in airplane's nose gear

There are myths and sayings about eclipses causing weird events and changes in behavior, but what about for animals?

There are myths and sayings about eclipses causing weird events and changes in behavior, but what about for animals?

Authorities say they arrested a man who robbed a bank, stripped naked and ran down the street throwing stolen money - a spectacle that he somehow thought would jump-start his career as a comedian.

Authorities say they arrested a man who robbed a bank, stripped naked and ran down the street throwing stolen money - a spectacle that he somehow thought would jump-start his career as a comedian.

The vehicle had no doors, no windshield, no license plates and an axe stuck in the roof. Deputies tested the driver to see if he was intoxicated. They say he “performed poorly” when tested.

The vehicle had no doors, no windshield, no license plates and an axe stuck in the roof. Deputies tested the driver to see if he was intoxicated. They say he “performed poorly” when tested.

Officers say the suspect, April Stanley, went to Sunoco and attempted to steal $17.50 worth of condiment packets. The clerk told police the woman threatened to stab him, but according to police, she did have any knives on her.

Officers say the suspect, April Stanley, went to Sunoco and attempted to steal $17.50 worth of condiment packets. The clerk told police the woman threatened to stab him, but according to police, she did have any knives on her.

RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKRG) — Forget swiping a badge. Workers at a business in Wisconsin will soon be able to simply wave their hands to open doors, log on to their computers, and even buy snacks from vending machines. Three Square Market (32M), based in River Falls, will begin offering microchip technology to its employees in August, according to a release from the company. The microchips are implanted beneath the skin between the thumb and forefinger, a process that takes ...