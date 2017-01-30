Jenkins Considering Running for Manchin's Seat

Trump Protesters Come out in Force Trump Protesters Come out in Force While those inside the rally were happy to welcome the president, those outside were protesting a whole host of the president's policies. President Trump has one of the highest approval ratings in West Virginia, but those who don't agree with him- came out in full force. While those inside the rally were happy to welcome the president, those outside were protesting a whole host of the president's policies. President Trump has one of the highest approval ratings in West Virginia, but those who don't agree with him- came out in full force.

Justice Points Finger at Agencies Responsible for Sanctions Justice Points Finger at Agencies Responsible for Sanctions West Virginia faces $500 million budget deficit Years of late audit filings are now costing West Virginia millions in federal dollar and sabotaging the state's reputation with financial institutions. Students and universities have been worried over the past few days after the U.S. Department of Education said they're refusing to give schools federal dollars up front for grants and loans. While the state has offered a temporary solution to keep student loan money flowing. Years of late audit filings are now costing West Virginia millions in federal dollar and sabotaging the state's reputation with financial institutions. Students and universities have been worried over the past few days after the U.S. Department of Education said they're refusing to give schools federal dollars up front for grants and loans. While the state has offered a temporary solution to keep student loan money flowing.

Trump Promotes Technology to Improve Veteran's Health Care Trump Promotes Technology to Improve Veteran's Health Care WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump announced new efforts Thursday to use technology to improve veterans' health care, saying the programs will greatly expand access, especially for mental health care and suicide prevention. Veterans living in rural areas will also benefit, he said. Initiatives include using video technology and diagnostic tools to conduct medical exams. Veterans also will be able to use mobile devices to make and manage appointments with Veterans Administratio... WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump announced new efforts Thursday to use technology to improve veterans' health care, saying the programs will greatly expand access, especially for mental health care and suicide prevention. Veterans living in rural areas will also benefit, he said. Initiatives include using video technology and diagnostic tools to conduct medical exams. Veterans also will be able to use mobile devices to make and manage appointments with Veterans Administratio...

EPA Says Toxic Sediment in Kanawha River will be Capped EPA Says Toxic Sediment in Kanawha River will be Capped The Environmental Protection Agency has announced an agreement to address dioxin contamination in the Kanawha River by constructing a cap over nine acres of sediment containing the toxic substance. According to the EPA, the Superfund cleanup in West Virginia's Putnam and Kanawha counties will focus on a 14-mile (22.53-kilometer) stretch beginning at the Kanawha's confluence with the Coal River. The capping is intended to keep concentrations of the known carcinogen contained and prot... The Environmental Protection Agency has announced an agreement to address dioxin contamination in the Kanawha River by constructing a cap over nine acres of sediment containing the toxic substance. According to the EPA, the Superfund cleanup in West Virginia's Putnam and Kanawha counties will focus on a 14-mile (22.53-kilometer) stretch beginning at the Kanawha's confluence with the Coal River. The capping is intended to keep concentrations of the known carcinogen contained and prot...

Pres. Trump set to embark on 1st vacation since inauguration Pres. Trump set to embark on 1st vacation since inauguration © Donald Trump 45th President of the United States WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump once questioned the wisdom of taking vacations. “What’s the point?” he asked. But now the president is getting ready to join the annual August exodus from this town he calls “the swamp.” Trump is due to set out Friday on his first extended vacation from Washington since the inauguration — a 17-day getaway to his private golf club in central New Jersey. The president’s vacation could be driven, in part, by... WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump once questioned the wisdom of taking vacations. “What’s the point?” he asked. But now the president is getting ready to join the annual August exodus from this town he calls “the swamp.” Trump is due to set out Friday on his first extended vacation from Washington since the inauguration — a 17-day getaway to his private golf club in central New Jersey. The president’s vacation could be driven, in part, by...

Senate confirms Christopher Wray, Trump’s choice for FBI Senate confirms Christopher Wray, Trump’s choice for FBI (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File) WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate overwhelmingly confirmed Christopher Wray to lead the FBI, replacing James Comey, who was abruptly fired by President Donald Trump amid the investigation into Russian meddling in last year’s presidential election. The vote was 92-5 for Wray, a former high-ranking official in President George W. Bush’s Justice Department who oversaw investigations into corporate fraud. Wray, 50, inherits the FBI at a particularly challenging time given Tr... WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate overwhelmingly confirmed Christopher Wray to lead the FBI, replacing James Comey, who was abruptly fired by President Donald Trump amid the investigation into Russian meddling in last year’s presidential election. The vote was 92-5 for Wray, a former high-ranking official in President George W. Bush’s Justice Department who oversaw investigations into corporate fraud. Wray, 50, inherits the FBI at a particularly challenging time given Tr...

Mountain State Has 2nd Highest GDP Growth Among States in Early 2017 Mountain State Sees 2nd Highest GDP Growth Among States in Early 2017 WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - West Virginia received some great economic news on Monday. Information released last week by the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Economic Analysis shows that West Virginia had the 2nd highest GDP growth in the nation for the first quarter of 2017. West Virginia saw 3% GDP growth during the first quarter of the year, following only Texas, which saw 3.9% growth. West Virginia Chamber President Steve Roberts stated, "The information released from the... WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - West Virginia received some great economic news on Monday. Information released last week by the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Economic Analysis shows that West Virginia had the 2nd highest GDP growth in the nation for the first quarter of 2017. West Virginia saw 3% GDP growth during the first quarter of the year, following only Texas, which saw 3.9% growth. West Virginia Chamber President Steve Roberts stated, "The information released from the...