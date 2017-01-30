8-Year-Old Girl Killed in West Virginia Vehicle Accident

Vehicle Shot Twice on Busy Interstate, BOLO Issued Vehicle Shot Twice on Busy Interstate, BOLO Issued BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A BOLO has been issued for a white ford dually truck after a vehicle was shot at on Interstate 79 Friday evening. West Virginia State Police say that the vehicle was shot at between 10 and 15 miles north of the Big Otter exit on Interstate 79 in Braxton County. No injuries were reported in the incident. It is unclear what caused the incident at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it. BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A BOLO has been issued for a white ford dually truck after a vehicle was shot at on Interstate 79 Friday evening. West Virginia State Police say that the vehicle was shot at between 10 and 15 miles north of the Big Otter exit on Interstate 79 in Braxton County. No injuries were reported in the incident. It is unclear what caused the incident at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

One Arrested After Fayette County Shooting
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A Fayette County man is in jail after a shooting incident late last night. According to a press release, just after midnight on Friday a report arose of an individual had been shot in the leg at a residence located in the Layland Heights area of Fayette County. Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, along with an EMS unit from General Ambulance, were dispatched to respond to the scene. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies foun...

Vehicle accident causes rollover in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been transported to a nearby hospital following a vehicle accident. The accident happened this afternoon. Crews at the scene say that a truck hauling a trailer overturned in the Corridor G area of South Charleston. Fast and middle lanes were shut down briefly while crews cleared the scene. The two injured people are believed to be in stable condition. The South Charleston Police Department, South Charleston Fire Department, and Ka...

High speed ATV and Jeep collision results in death
© MGN Online
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Logan County Sheriff's Department has confirmed that an ATV-Jeep collision has resulted in a fatality. The accident occurred Thursday, August 3rd, at roughly 10:30 p.m. on Hewett Creek Road in the Lake area. According to police, an ATV crossed the center line of the road before striking a Jeep head on at a high speed. Bradley Dale Pagano, of Meadow Fork, was ejected from the vehicle. Medical personnel assisted crews at the scene before Pag...

Victim's identity released in fatal Institute shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured in a shooting in Kanawha County Wednesday evening. The shooting was reported around 9:15 p.m. on the 500 block of Carver Street in Institute. Dispatchers say that one person was shot. The injuries received to the person are unknown at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

Minor Struck By Vehicle On MacCorkle Avenue Near Memorial Hospital
Shortly after 9:30, Metro Dispatch received a call that a pedestrian had been struck on MacCorkle Avenue near CAMC Memorial Hospital. A minor on a bicycle was hit by a motor vehicle. The patient walked himself to the emergency room of the CAMC Memorial Division with unknown injuries. Charleston Police are currently investigating the driver under the suspicion of possible DUI. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

119 Southbound Is Back Open After A 2 Car Accident
US 119 Closed Due To 2 Car Crash
A two car accident near the Kanawha/Boone County line has Rt. 119 Southbound closed. Danville Fire and Boone County Sheriff's are responding to the scene. There is no word on injuries at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.