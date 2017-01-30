Police Need Your Help in Ohio Gas Station Robbery

The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a robbery from early Monday morning.

Police are investigating a robbery that took place just after midnight Monday at the Marathon gas station, which is located on the 3000 block of Scioto Trail.

A male in his late 20s and 30s entered that gas station requesting tobacco products, but claimed to forget his wallet.

The male left the gas station, but returned quickly and demanded the clerk to open the cash drawer.

The suspect then lunged over the counter, grabbed the clerk, and accessed the cash drawer. He left with an unknown amount of money.

The suspect was armed with what is believed to be a knife, which he put to the throat of the clerk during the robbery.

Anyone that may recognize the suspect or have information regarding this robbery is requested to contact the Portsmouth Police Department Detectives at 740 354-1600.