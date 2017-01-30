Dog adopted from no kill animal shelter shot and killed, no char - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Dog adopted from no kill animal shelter shot and killed, no charges filed

Posted:

What would allow a West Virginian who adopted a dog from a no-kill animal shelter to have that dog shot and killed?

13 News found shelter managers fighting for justice, a dispute over the dog's temperament, and a county prosecutor whose decision goes against what he knows happened.  

Sara Dempsey said, "Bernie was executed."

Cabell County's Little Victories Animal Shelter director went through the usual, meticulous background check she does with everyone who wants to adopt a pet.

Little Victories is a no kill shelter.

In October, they adopted out a pug mix named Bernie to Amie Bowling of Hurricane.

But in November, the shelter found out that Bernie had been shot and killed at the owner's request.

We asked neighbor Sam Rife how he shot the dog, "Just right back there in your woods, huh?  Yes. Rifle or pistol? Pistol".

Dog Owner Amie Bowling had only these words, "I adopted it but I didn't do anything to it. My neighbor did, and now sir, please go."

Shelter Director Sara Dempsey told 13 News, "Bernie was a little defenseless, sweet fun loving dog. Just four days before this happened; we were told that everything was going great."

Sam Rife added, "It was a mean little dog. It bit both her boys and bit me too. Q: So, You took it into the woods and shot it? A: Yes."

Bowling's next door neighbor, Dreama Fain told us Bernie was sweet, gentle and often fled to her home for food, affection and to escape cruelty.

 Fain said, "I've seen her and her boyfriend hit on their animals. Q: Was he a vicious dog? A: No, No He played with my granddaughter. "

Sam Rife also told us Bowling had trouble keeping dogs in her yard and she should have taken the dog back to the shelter.

Rife said that was not an adoptable dog.

Bowling had signed a contract with Little Victories, agreeing that if there was any problem, she would return the dog.

Sara Dempsey: We would rather take them back, do all we can to readopt and find a loving home.

Fain, Dempsey and others called for criminal charges for abuse of an animal.

When Hurricane Police conducted their investigation, Amie bowling and Sam Rife were the only two interviewed,

Police determined the dog was a vicious biter and turned the case over to the Putnam County prosecutor Mark Sorsacia.

The prosecutor told 13 News its commonplace in West Virginia for people to shoot dogs considered vicious

He did not believe this was a malicious killing, which would qualify it as a felony,

Sorsacia said even though he does not like or approve of what happened, this case is not prosecutable in this state.

Little Victories will soon begin a social media campaign, to share Bernie's story,

Little Victories says it is heartbroken over the county's legal response to what they see as a clear case of animal cruelty. 

The prosecutor said little victories could file a civil suit in this case.

The no kill animal shelter says it is leaving that door open for now.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Earth will have its final total solar eclipse… in 600 million years

    Earth will have its final total solar eclipse… in 600 million years

    Friday, August 4 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-08-05 01:47:39 GMT
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A rare United States coast-to-coast total solar eclipse on August 21, with a path of totality starting near Portland, Oregon, and ending near Charleston, South Carolina, will offer a golden opportunity for scientists to study a full eclipse of the sun from many locations and perspectives, including local weather changes. In the Charleston area, on Monday, August, 21, at the midpoint, between 88 and 90 percent of the sun will be blocked by the moon in the great...
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A rare United States coast-to-coast total solar eclipse on August 21, with a path of totality starting near Portland, Oregon, and ending near Charleston, South Carolina, will offer a golden opportunity for scientists to study a full eclipse of the sun from many locations and perspectives, including local weather changes. In the Charleston area, on Monday, August, 21, at the midpoint, between 88 and 90 percent of the sun will be blocked by the moon in the great...

  • Baby sitters accused of putting 5 flea-infested kids in U-Haul

    Baby sitters accused of putting 5 flea-infested kids in U-Haul

    Friday, August 4 2017 9:30 PM EDT2017-08-05 01:30:49 GMT
    ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say two baby sitters have been charged with putting five children infested with fleas, bedbugs and lice into the back of a U-Haul truck in Ohio. The Chronicle-Telegram reports 25-year-old Jamie Adkins and 55-year-old Brian Dekam were arrested Wednesday in Elyria after they were spotted loading the children into the U-Haul. Adkins told police she and Dekam had been caring for the children for several weeks and the children’s mother kne...
    ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say two baby sitters have been charged with putting five children infested with fleas, bedbugs and lice into the back of a U-Haul truck in Ohio. The Chronicle-Telegram reports 25-year-old Jamie Adkins and 55-year-old Brian Dekam were arrested Wednesday in Elyria after they were spotted loading the children into the U-Haul. Adkins told police she and Dekam had been caring for the children for several weeks and the children’s mother kne...

  • Geese rounded up from park will be made into meals

    Geese rounded up from park will be made into meals

    Friday, August 4 2017 7:28 PM EDT2017-08-04 23:28:00 GMT
    WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials say 100 pounds of meat from geese caught in a Washington park have been donated to an organization that distributes food to the homeless and others. The National Park Service says in a statement that meat from 116 Canada geese was donated to the D.C. Central Kitchen last week. The Park Service says it will be used in meals the kitchen prepares for homeless shelters, rehabilitation clinics and after school programs. It’s the second year the park...
    WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials say 100 pounds of meat from geese caught in a Washington park have been donated to an organization that distributes food to the homeless and others. The National Park Service says in a statement that meat from 116 Canada geese was donated to the D.C. Central Kitchen last week. The Park Service says it will be used in meals the kitchen prepares for homeless shelters, rehabilitation clinics and after school programs. It’s the second year the park...
    •   

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • Governor Justice Switches to Republican; "Trumps" President's West Virginia Visit

    Governor Justice Switches to Republican; "Trumps" President's West Virginia Visit

    Friday, August 4 2017 11:01 AM EDT2017-08-04 15:01:58 GMT

    The show-stopper of the night was Governor Jim Justice quitting the Democratic Party to become a Republican. He said contentious budget negotiations within his old party turned him sour.

    The show-stopper of the night was Governor Jim Justice quitting the Democratic Party to become a Republican. He said contentious budget negotiations within his old party turned him sour.

  • Trump Protesters Come out in Force

    Trump Protesters Come out in Force

    Friday, August 4 2017 9:30 AM EDT2017-08-04 13:30:56 GMT

    While those inside the rally were happy to welcome the president, those outside were protesting a whole host of the president's policies. President Trump has one of the highest approval ratings in West Virginia, but those who don't agree with him- came out in full force.

    While those inside the rally were happy to welcome the president, those outside were protesting a whole host of the president's policies. President Trump has one of the highest approval ratings in West Virginia, but those who don't agree with him- came out in full force.

  • Justice Points Finger at Agencies Responsible for Sanctions

    Justice Points Finger at Agencies Responsible for Sanctions

    Thursday, August 3 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-08-04 03:24:22 GMT
    West Virginia faces $500 million budget deficitWest Virginia faces $500 million budget deficit

    Years of late audit filings are now costing West Virginia millions in federal dollar and sabotaging the state's reputation with financial institutions. Students and universities have been worried over the past few days after the U.S. Department of Education said they're refusing to give schools federal dollars up front for grants and loans. While the state has offered a temporary solution to keep student loan money flowing.

    Years of late audit filings are now costing West Virginia millions in federal dollar and sabotaging the state's reputation with financial institutions. Students and universities have been worried over the past few days after the U.S. Department of Education said they're refusing to give schools federal dollars up front for grants and loans. While the state has offered a temporary solution to keep student loan money flowing.

    •   

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Men Arrested for Animal Cruelty Case Involving Puppies in Tote

    Men Arrested for Animal Cruelty Case Involving Puppies in Tote

    Friday, August 4 2017 3:58 PM EDT2017-08-04 19:58:03 GMT

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - An anonymous tip led Charleston Police to the West Side of Charleston where a tote was found. According to a release from the Kanawha County Human Association, police looked inside to find two puppies inside the tote - one alive, and one dead. Police stayed with the pup until a humane officer arrived on the scene. Police offered the puppy water, cuddles, and love. Bluebell, as police has dubbed her, is on her way to the emergency clinic. After rece...

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - An anonymous tip led Charleston Police to the West Side of Charleston where a tote was found. According to a release from the Kanawha County Human Association, police looked inside to find two puppies inside the tote - one alive, and one dead. Police stayed with the pup until a humane officer arrived on the scene. Police offered the puppy water, cuddles, and love. Bluebell, as police has dubbed her, is on her way to the emergency clinic. After rece...

  • Woman arrested in connection to Gallia County murder

    Woman arrested in connection to Gallia County murder

    Friday, August 4 2017 3:30 PM EDT2017-08-04 19:30:12 GMT
    GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - A woman has been arrested in connection to the murder of Terry Rothgeb. According to a release from the Gallia County Sheriff's Office, Lacey J. Young, 29, of Middleport, was arrested Thursday evening by officers with the United State Marshals Service in Columbus, OH. “I am pleased to announce that Lacey J. Young, age 29, of Middleport was arrested at approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday evening by the United States Marshals Service in Columbus, Ohio. T...
    GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - A woman has been arrested in connection to the murder of Terry Rothgeb. According to a release from the Gallia County Sheriff's Office, Lacey J. Young, 29, of Middleport, was arrested Thursday evening by officers with the United State Marshals Service in Columbus, OH. “I am pleased to announce that Lacey J. Young, age 29, of Middleport was arrested at approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday evening by the United States Marshals Service in Columbus, Ohio. T...

  • Manhunt underway for ‘very dangerous’ escaped Ohio inmate

    Manhunt underway for ‘very dangerous’ escaped Ohio inmate

    Friday, August 4 2017 3:17 PM EDT2017-08-04 19:17:23 GMT

    Police are looking for an inmate who managed to overpower a deputy and take his gun while being transported to jail from a mental facility.

    Police are looking for an inmate who managed to overpower a deputy and take his gun while being transported to jail from a mental facility.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Vehicle Shot Twice on Busy Interstate, BOLO Issued

    Vehicle Shot Twice on Busy Interstate, BOLO Issued

    Friday, August 4 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-08-05 02:19:34 GMT
    BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A BOLO has been issued for a white ford dually truck after a vehicle was shot at on Interstate 79 Friday evening. West Virginia State Police say that the vehicle was shot at between 10 and 15 miles north of the Big Otter exit on Interstate 79 in Braxton County. No injuries were reported in the incident. It is unclear what caused the incident at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it. 
    BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A BOLO has been issued for a white ford dually truck after a vehicle was shot at on Interstate 79 Friday evening. West Virginia State Police say that the vehicle was shot at between 10 and 15 miles north of the Big Otter exit on Interstate 79 in Braxton County. No injuries were reported in the incident. It is unclear what caused the incident at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it. 

  • Manhunt underway for ‘very dangerous’ escaped Ohio inmate

    Manhunt underway for ‘very dangerous’ escaped Ohio inmate

    Friday, August 4 2017 3:17 PM EDT2017-08-04 19:17:23 GMT

    Police are looking for an inmate who managed to overpower a deputy and take his gun while being transported to jail from a mental facility.

    Police are looking for an inmate who managed to overpower a deputy and take his gun while being transported to jail from a mental facility.

  • Inmate dies in the booking area of West Virginia jail

    Inmate dies in the booking area of West Virginia jail

    A man who was charged with burglary and several other offenses has died in the booking area of a West Virginia jail.

    A man who was charged with burglary and several other offenses has died in the booking area of a West Virginia jail.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.