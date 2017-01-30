West Virginia Reacts to President Trump's Immigration Policies

Protests continued around the nation over President Trump's travel ban that restricts entry into the U.S. from people in seven predominately Muslim Middle Eastern Countries. Despite the demonstrations, the President has a lot of support.

"Let's figure out how we can make sure we can vet these people from countries that there is known terroristic activities, to make sure that our ports of entry, don't become a way for terrorists to come in," said Rep. Evan Jenkins, (R) West Virginia.

But Dr. Raheel Khan is worried about the international medical students he teaches here in Charleston.

"Who come from all the other countries, and a lot of them are concerned about whether they are going to be able to go back to their countries, or not. Or whether or not they are going to be able to come back or not," said Dr. Raheel Khan, a Muslim-American medical professor.

Even some of the President's backers say considerations must be given to foreigners with work or student visas.

"We put out a statement immediately after the President signed his executive order, saying that it needs some clarification." said Congressman Jenkins.

Dr. Badshah Wazir came here from Pakistan forty-two years ago and is a U.S. Citizen.

"And now we are nervous; we are anxious, whether our freedom - which America provided - if somebody is going to take that away from us," said Dr. Badshah Wazir, Islamic Association of West Virginia.

American airports where Muslims were detained, have been targeted by protests.

"A spokesman for Yeager Airport says there have been no problems or incidents here, mostly because Yeager is a connector airport and does not take international flights," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.