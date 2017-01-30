Local Colleges Concerned Over Travel Ban

Universities in West Virginia are keeping a close eye on President Donald Trump's executive order and it's possible impact on international students.

Abdalla Lawag is a Libyan student at Marshall University. Lawag came to the U.S. with his wife, but hasn't been back home to Libya in almost 10 year.

"Summertime I was planning to visit, go to Libya to see my mother and my father and my brothers. They haven't seen my kids til now, only pictures," Lawag told 13 News.

But the President's executive order could keep him from getting back to Huntington and Marshall after his trip. So like many international students, Lawag is airing on the side of caution.

"At some point maybe they need to protect their country, and they have the right. But don't destroy other safe and peaceful people, loving people who love this country- don't destroy their dreams," Lawag added.

Other West Virginia schools who enroll international students are also concerned, even if their students are not citizens of the seven banned countries.

"This is not good for our students, it is not good for West Virginia State University. It just creates another layer of unnecessary concern when we want our students to be focused on learning," said Dr. Anthony Jenkins, President of West Virginia State University.

"This executive order comes from a different perspective than higher institutions have followed in the past. We've always seen the richness, first, of having international students in the student body," added Dr. Edwin Welch, President of the University of Charleston.

"The university will stand with them and give them assistance in any way that we can, and that we will be there to support them, " Dr. Jerome Gilbert, President of Marshall University told 13 News.

West Virginia University and Marshall University are the only West Virginia universities who enroll students impacted by the travel ban. All schools tell us they will continue to monitor the situation and work with their university legal teams to assist students.