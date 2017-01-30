Boy Scouts open membership to transgender children

More News More>>

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A rare United States coast-to-coast total solar eclipse on August 21, with a path of totality starting near Portland, Oregon, and ending near Charleston, South Carolina, will offer a golden opportunity for scientists to study a full eclipse of the sun from many locations and perspectives, including local weather changes. In the Charleston area, on Monday, August, 21, at the midpoint, between 88 and 90 percent of the sun will be blocked by the moon in the great...

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say two baby sitters have been charged with putting five children infested with fleas, bedbugs and lice into the back of a U-Haul truck in Ohio. The Chronicle-Telegram reports 25-year-old Jamie Adkins and 55-year-old Brian Dekam were arrested Wednesday in Elyria after they were spotted loading the children into the U-Haul. Adkins told police she and Dekam had been caring for the children for several weeks and the children's mother kne...

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials say 100 pounds of meat from geese caught in a Washington park have been donated to an organization that distributes food to the homeless and others. The National Park Service says in a statement that meat from 116 Canada geese was donated to the D.C. Central Kitchen last week. The Park Service says it will be used in meals the kitchen prepares for homeless shelters, rehabilitation clinics and after school programs. It's the second year the park...

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - An anonymous tip led Charleston Police to the West Side of Charleston where a tote was found. According to a release from the Kanawha County Human Association, police looked inside to find two puppies inside the tote - one alive, and one dead. Police stayed with the pup until a humane officer arrived on the scene. Police offered the puppy water, cuddles, and love. Bluebell, as police has dubbed her, is on her way to the emergency clinic. After rece...

(KAMR4) - A Texas man who found an armadillo in his yard early Thursday morning opened fire on the animal only to have the bullet ricochet back and hit him in the face. Reuters reports the man went outside around 3 a.m. local time and fired his .38. "His wife was in the house," Cass County Sheriff Larry Rowe said. "He went outside and took his .38 revolver and shot three times at the armadillo." The shell deflected the bullets and the man had to be airlifte...

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — A woman who encouraged her suicidal boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a truck filled with toxic gas will serve 15 months in jail for involuntary manslaughter. Michelle Carter, now 20, was convicted in June by a judge who said her final instruction to Conrad Roy III caused his death. Carter was 17 when the 18-year-old Roy was found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in July 2014. Juvenile Court Ju...