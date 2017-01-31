Ohioans warned of call scam reported in the state - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ohioans warned of call scam reported in the state

Posted: Updated:
Dave Dugdale Dave Dugdale

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohioans are being warned about suspicious calls reported recently in the state from callers asking if those answering the phone can hear them.
    
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine says similar calls have been reported throughout the country as part of an alleged scam to trick people into responding "yes." That response is then used to place unauthorized charges on a consumer's phone or utility bill.
    
DeWine's release says those reporting the scam calls say they often appear to come from a local number and sometimes claim the consumer has won a vacation or cruise.
    
DeWine advises Ohioans to let calls go to voicemail or hang up, if they seem questionable.
    
Consumers also are advised to check phone bills and credit card statements regularly and report any suspicious charges to providers.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Dying Woman In Virginia Granted Final Wish Of Ohio Milkshake

    Dying Woman In Virginia Granted Final Wish Of Ohio Milkshake

    Saturday, August 5 2017 12:39 PM EDT2017-08-05 16:39:56 GMT
    CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH (AP) — An Ohio native in hospice care in Virginia had a dying wish fulfilled last month — one last mocha milkshake from a popular suburban Cleveland restaurant. Fifty-year-old Emily Pomeranz died Friday of pancreatic cancer. With help from a friend in Virginia and the longtime owner of Tommy’s in Cleveland Heights, the shake arrived four days earlier. A photo of a smiling Pomeranz holding the shake and the “The Milkshake Missio...
    CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH (AP) — An Ohio native in hospice care in Virginia had a dying wish fulfilled last month — one last mocha milkshake from a popular suburban Cleveland restaurant. Fifty-year-old Emily Pomeranz died Friday of pancreatic cancer. With help from a friend in Virginia and the longtime owner of Tommy’s in Cleveland Heights, the shake arrived four days earlier. A photo of a smiling Pomeranz holding the shake and the “The Milkshake Missio...

  • Earth will have its final total solar eclipse… in 600 million years

    Earth will have its final total solar eclipse… in 600 million years

    Friday, August 4 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-08-05 01:47:39 GMT
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A rare United States coast-to-coast total solar eclipse on August 21, with a path of totality starting near Portland, Oregon, and ending near Charleston, South Carolina, will offer a golden opportunity for scientists to study a full eclipse of the sun from many locations and perspectives, including local weather changes. In the Charleston area, on Monday, August, 21, at the midpoint, between 88 and 90 percent of the sun will be blocked by the moon in the great...
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A rare United States coast-to-coast total solar eclipse on August 21, with a path of totality starting near Portland, Oregon, and ending near Charleston, South Carolina, will offer a golden opportunity for scientists to study a full eclipse of the sun from many locations and perspectives, including local weather changes. In the Charleston area, on Monday, August, 21, at the midpoint, between 88 and 90 percent of the sun will be blocked by the moon in the great...

  • Baby sitters accused of putting 5 flea-infested kids in U-Haul

    Baby sitters accused of putting 5 flea-infested kids in U-Haul

    Friday, August 4 2017 9:30 PM EDT2017-08-05 01:30:49 GMT
    ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say two baby sitters have been charged with putting five children infested with fleas, bedbugs and lice into the back of a U-Haul truck in Ohio. The Chronicle-Telegram reports 25-year-old Jamie Adkins and 55-year-old Brian Dekam were arrested Wednesday in Elyria after they were spotted loading the children into the U-Haul. Adkins told police she and Dekam had been caring for the children for several weeks and the children’s mother kne...
    ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say two baby sitters have been charged with putting five children infested with fleas, bedbugs and lice into the back of a U-Haul truck in Ohio. The Chronicle-Telegram reports 25-year-old Jamie Adkins and 55-year-old Brian Dekam were arrested Wednesday in Elyria after they were spotted loading the children into the U-Haul. Adkins told police she and Dekam had been caring for the children for several weeks and the children’s mother kne...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Vehicle Shot Twice on Busy Interstate, BOLO Issued

    Vehicle Shot Twice on Busy Interstate, BOLO Issued

    Friday, August 4 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-08-05 02:19:34 GMT
    BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A BOLO has been issued for a white ford dually truck after a vehicle was shot at on Interstate 79 Friday evening. West Virginia State Police say that the vehicle was shot at between 10 and 15 miles north of the Big Otter exit on Interstate 79 in Braxton County. No injuries were reported in the incident. It is unclear what caused the incident at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it. 
    BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A BOLO has been issued for a white ford dually truck after a vehicle was shot at on Interstate 79 Friday evening. West Virginia State Police say that the vehicle was shot at between 10 and 15 miles north of the Big Otter exit on Interstate 79 in Braxton County. No injuries were reported in the incident. It is unclear what caused the incident at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it. 

  • Manhunt underway for ‘very dangerous’ escaped Ohio inmate

    Manhunt underway for ‘very dangerous’ escaped Ohio inmate

    Friday, August 4 2017 3:17 PM EDT2017-08-04 19:17:23 GMT

    Police are looking for an inmate who managed to overpower a deputy and take his gun while being transported to jail from a mental facility.

    Police are looking for an inmate who managed to overpower a deputy and take his gun while being transported to jail from a mental facility.

  • Inmate dies in the booking area of West Virginia jail

    Inmate dies in the booking area of West Virginia jail

    A man who was charged with burglary and several other offenses has died in the booking area of a West Virginia jail.

    A man who was charged with burglary and several other offenses has died in the booking area of a West Virginia jail.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.