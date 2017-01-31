"White privilege" essay contest ruffles upscale coastal town - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

"White privilege" essay contest ruffles upscale coastal town

Posted: Updated:
apnews.com apnews.com

WESTPORT, Conn. (AP) - When the town sponsored a student essay contest on the topic of white privilege, it was intended to provoke discussion in this wealthy, overwhelmingly white community on Connecticut's Gold Coast.

It did, along with no small amount of outrage.

Contest organizers have been surprised by the reaction from some who say the question wrongly suggests race plays into the good life enjoyed in Westport.

Residents like Bari Reiner, 72, say the question is offensive because the town welcomes anybody who can afford to live here.

"It's an open town," Reiner said. "There are no barricades here. Nobody says if you're black or whatever, you can't move here."

The contest , put on by the town's diversity council, asks students to describe the impact white privilege has had on their lives, using a term that refers generally to advantages conferred automatically to whites, and not to minorities. The concept has moved into the mainstream as the nation has discussed race more openly.

The chairman of the diversity council, Harold Bailey Jr., said that in addition to the chatter in town, people as far away as Singapore have weighed in online.

"There's a lot more controversy around it than many of us expected," said Bailey, a retired IBM vice president who is black. "Just the fact it says 'white' and 'privilege,' for some people that's all they need to see, and all of a sudden we're race-baiting or trying to get people to feel guilty. That's not at all what it's about."

Like other New York City suburbs on the Connecticut shoreline, Westport ranks among the country's wealthiest places. Its median family income tops $150,000, and it is home to the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates. As of the 2010 census, its 26,000 residents were also 93 percent white.

The town has a liberal streak that some attribute to its vibrant arts community, and it voted by more than 2 to 1 for Democrat Hillary Clinton over Republican Donald Trump. It also has not been immune to episodes of racism. Dozens of students at the public Staples High School were disciplined for circulating racially offensive memes in a private Facebook group uncovered in November.

The diversity council, TEAM Westport, was created more than a decade ago to increase diversity and make the town more welcoming. The winner of the annual contest's $1,000 top prize will be announced April 3. The essay questions are developed by a committee and approved by Staples faculty members.

Some parents welcomed the discussion stirred by this year's question as a reminder for local teens that not all places are as affluent and homogeneous as Westport.

"I like the idea to get it out there so kids can talk about it and embrace it," said Bert Dovo, a white father of two who are now in college.

Janet Samuels, 60, said that her children are now grown but that she believes it is the role of parents to teach what privilege is.

"That would upset me very much," Samuels, who is also white, said of the essay question. "I wouldn't go there."


 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Dying Woman In Virginia Granted Final Wish Of Ohio Milkshake

    Dying Woman In Virginia Granted Final Wish Of Ohio Milkshake

    Saturday, August 5 2017 12:39 PM EDT2017-08-05 16:39:56 GMT
    CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH (AP) — An Ohio native in hospice care in Virginia had a dying wish fulfilled last month — one last mocha milkshake from a popular suburban Cleveland restaurant. Fifty-year-old Emily Pomeranz died Friday of pancreatic cancer. With help from a friend in Virginia and the longtime owner of Tommy’s in Cleveland Heights, the shake arrived four days earlier. A photo of a smiling Pomeranz holding the shake and the “The Milkshake Missio...
    CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH (AP) — An Ohio native in hospice care in Virginia had a dying wish fulfilled last month — one last mocha milkshake from a popular suburban Cleveland restaurant. Fifty-year-old Emily Pomeranz died Friday of pancreatic cancer. With help from a friend in Virginia and the longtime owner of Tommy’s in Cleveland Heights, the shake arrived four days earlier. A photo of a smiling Pomeranz holding the shake and the “The Milkshake Missio...

  • Earth will have its final total solar eclipse… in 600 million years

    Earth will have its final total solar eclipse… in 600 million years

    Friday, August 4 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-08-05 01:47:39 GMT
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A rare United States coast-to-coast total solar eclipse on August 21, with a path of totality starting near Portland, Oregon, and ending near Charleston, South Carolina, will offer a golden opportunity for scientists to study a full eclipse of the sun from many locations and perspectives, including local weather changes. In the Charleston area, on Monday, August, 21, at the midpoint, between 88 and 90 percent of the sun will be blocked by the moon in the great...
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A rare United States coast-to-coast total solar eclipse on August 21, with a path of totality starting near Portland, Oregon, and ending near Charleston, South Carolina, will offer a golden opportunity for scientists to study a full eclipse of the sun from many locations and perspectives, including local weather changes. In the Charleston area, on Monday, August, 21, at the midpoint, between 88 and 90 percent of the sun will be blocked by the moon in the great...

  • Baby sitters accused of putting 5 flea-infested kids in U-Haul

    Baby sitters accused of putting 5 flea-infested kids in U-Haul

    Friday, August 4 2017 9:30 PM EDT2017-08-05 01:30:49 GMT
    ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say two baby sitters have been charged with putting five children infested with fleas, bedbugs and lice into the back of a U-Haul truck in Ohio. The Chronicle-Telegram reports 25-year-old Jamie Adkins and 55-year-old Brian Dekam were arrested Wednesday in Elyria after they were spotted loading the children into the U-Haul. Adkins told police she and Dekam had been caring for the children for several weeks and the children’s mother kne...
    ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say two baby sitters have been charged with putting five children infested with fleas, bedbugs and lice into the back of a U-Haul truck in Ohio. The Chronicle-Telegram reports 25-year-old Jamie Adkins and 55-year-old Brian Dekam were arrested Wednesday in Elyria after they were spotted loading the children into the U-Haul. Adkins told police she and Dekam had been caring for the children for several weeks and the children’s mother kne...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Vehicle Shot Twice on Busy Interstate, BOLO Issued

    Vehicle Shot Twice on Busy Interstate, BOLO Issued

    Friday, August 4 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-08-05 02:19:34 GMT
    BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A BOLO has been issued for a white ford dually truck after a vehicle was shot at on Interstate 79 Friday evening. West Virginia State Police say that the vehicle was shot at between 10 and 15 miles north of the Big Otter exit on Interstate 79 in Braxton County. No injuries were reported in the incident. It is unclear what caused the incident at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it. 
    BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A BOLO has been issued for a white ford dually truck after a vehicle was shot at on Interstate 79 Friday evening. West Virginia State Police say that the vehicle was shot at between 10 and 15 miles north of the Big Otter exit on Interstate 79 in Braxton County. No injuries were reported in the incident. It is unclear what caused the incident at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it. 

  • Manhunt underway for ‘very dangerous’ escaped Ohio inmate

    Manhunt underway for ‘very dangerous’ escaped Ohio inmate

    Friday, August 4 2017 3:17 PM EDT2017-08-04 19:17:23 GMT

    Police are looking for an inmate who managed to overpower a deputy and take his gun while being transported to jail from a mental facility.

    Police are looking for an inmate who managed to overpower a deputy and take his gun while being transported to jail from a mental facility.

  • Inmate dies in the booking area of West Virginia jail

    Inmate dies in the booking area of West Virginia jail

    A man who was charged with burglary and several other offenses has died in the booking area of a West Virginia jail.

    A man who was charged with burglary and several other offenses has died in the booking area of a West Virginia jail.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.