$4.7B will be wagered on Super Bowl 51 - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

$4.7B will be wagered on Super Bowl 51

Posted: Updated:

Washington, DC - The ability to protect the integrity of games through rigorous data analysis and complex, real-time algorithms - something not fathomable in 1992 - is only possible in markets where sports wagering is effectively regulated. A 2016 report advocated for a legal, regulated sports betting market that's transparent and capable of detecting suspicious betting activities. The report concluded that, "rather than setting the standard, the United States is on par with Russia and China, having forced a groundswell of black-market gambling by prohibiting the popular pastime of sports betting."
 
Further, the United States Supreme Court is considering hearing a sports betting case that could dramatically alter the country's sports betting landscape. Earlier this month, the Court asked the U.S. Solicitor General to submit a brief in the New Jersey-led sports betting petition. AGA previously submitted an amicus brief urging the Court to consider the failed, unconstitutional sports betting ban.
 
In yet another sign of how serious the problem of illegal gambling has become, more than 30 law enforcement leaders from across the country gathered in June for the first-ever Law Enforcement Summit in Washington, D.C. to better understand the massive illegal sports betting market in the U.S and what steps can be taken to address it.
 
Beyond the beltway, a growing chorus of federalism advocates are voicing their displeasure with the ban. The National Council of State Legislatures and U.S. Conference of Mayors have strongly urged regulation of sports betting. Pennsylvania passed a resolution last year opposing PASPA. New York is working on similar legislation. Several other states filed amicus briefs in New Jersey's appeal to the Supreme Court, echoing the Garden State's desire to offer sports betting within their borders. In addition, the NBA and PGA Tour have signaled a willingness to take a fresh approach to sports betting.
 
Fans who want to help lift the federal ban can join the grassroots campaign at SportsBettingInAmerica.com.

Methodology
In coming up with its illegal gambling estimates on the Super Bowl, the AGA took the most conservative estimate of illegal sports betting activity ($80 billion per year) from the 1999 National Gambling Impact Study Commission's Final Report. It applied GDP growth as reported by the Census Bureau to make this current to today. Finally, the AGA assumed that the proportion of legal gambling activity on the Super Bowl at Nevada sports books is the best available indicator of what proportion it might make up in the illegal market, and applied this ratio to the larger illegal gambling figure.
 
About AGA: The American Gaming Association is the premier national trade group representing the $240 billion U.S. casino industry, which supports 1.7 million jobs in 40 states. AGA members include commercial and tribal casino operators, suppliers and other entities affiliated with the gaming industry. It is the mission of the AGA to be the single most effective champion of the industry, relentlessly protecting against harmful and often misinformed public policies, and paving a path for growth, innovation and reinvestment.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • 3 US Marines Missing After Aircraft Crashes Off Australia

    3 US Marines Missing After Aircraft Crashes Off Australia

    Saturday, August 5 2017 4:23 PM EDT2017-08-05 20:23:21 GMT

    SYDNEY (AP) -- Search and rescue operations were underway for three U.S. Marines who were missing after their Osprey aircraft crashed into the sea off the east coast of Australia on Saturday while trying to land. Twenty-three of 26 personnel aboard the aircraft have been rescued, the Marine base Camp Butler in Japan said in a statement. 

    SYDNEY (AP) -- Search and rescue operations were underway for three U.S. Marines who were missing after their Osprey aircraft crashed into the sea off the east coast of Australia on Saturday while trying to land. Twenty-three of 26 personnel aboard the aircraft have been rescued, the Marine base Camp Butler in Japan said in a statement. 

  • Dying Woman In Virginia Granted Final Wish Of Ohio Milkshake

    Dying Woman In Virginia Granted Final Wish Of Ohio Milkshake

    Saturday, August 5 2017 12:39 PM EDT2017-08-05 16:39:56 GMT
    CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH (AP) — An Ohio native in hospice care in Virginia had a dying wish fulfilled last month — one last mocha milkshake from a popular suburban Cleveland restaurant. Fifty-year-old Emily Pomeranz died Friday of pancreatic cancer. With help from a friend in Virginia and the longtime owner of Tommy’s in Cleveland Heights, the shake arrived four days earlier. A photo of a smiling Pomeranz holding the shake and the “The Milkshake Missio...
    CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH (AP) — An Ohio native in hospice care in Virginia had a dying wish fulfilled last month — one last mocha milkshake from a popular suburban Cleveland restaurant. Fifty-year-old Emily Pomeranz died Friday of pancreatic cancer. With help from a friend in Virginia and the longtime owner of Tommy’s in Cleveland Heights, the shake arrived four days earlier. A photo of a smiling Pomeranz holding the shake and the “The Milkshake Missio...

  • Earth will have its final total solar eclipse… in 600 million years

    Earth will have its final total solar eclipse… in 600 million years

    Friday, August 4 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-08-05 01:47:39 GMT
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A rare United States coast-to-coast total solar eclipse on August 21, with a path of totality starting near Portland, Oregon, and ending near Charleston, South Carolina, will offer a golden opportunity for scientists to study a full eclipse of the sun from many locations and perspectives, including local weather changes. In the Charleston area, on Monday, August, 21, at the midpoint, between 88 and 90 percent of the sun will be blocked by the moon in the great...
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A rare United States coast-to-coast total solar eclipse on August 21, with a path of totality starting near Portland, Oregon, and ending near Charleston, South Carolina, will offer a golden opportunity for scientists to study a full eclipse of the sun from many locations and perspectives, including local weather changes. In the Charleston area, on Monday, August, 21, at the midpoint, between 88 and 90 percent of the sun will be blocked by the moon in the great...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Manhunt underway for ‘very dangerous’ escaped Ohio inmate

    Manhunt underway for ‘very dangerous’ escaped Ohio inmate

    Friday, August 4 2017 3:17 PM EDT2017-08-04 19:17:23 GMT

    Police are looking for an inmate who managed to overpower a deputy and take his gun while being transported to jail from a mental facility.

    Police are looking for an inmate who managed to overpower a deputy and take his gun while being transported to jail from a mental facility.

  • Vehicle Shot Twice on Busy Interstate, BOLO Issued

    Vehicle Shot Twice on Busy Interstate, BOLO Issued

    Friday, August 4 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-08-05 02:19:34 GMT
    BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A BOLO has been issued for a white ford dually truck after a vehicle was shot at on Interstate 79 Friday evening. West Virginia State Police say that the vehicle was shot at between 10 and 15 miles north of the Big Otter exit on Interstate 79 in Braxton County. No injuries were reported in the incident. It is unclear what caused the incident at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it. 
    BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A BOLO has been issued for a white ford dually truck after a vehicle was shot at on Interstate 79 Friday evening. West Virginia State Police say that the vehicle was shot at between 10 and 15 miles north of the Big Otter exit on Interstate 79 in Braxton County. No injuries were reported in the incident. It is unclear what caused the incident at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it. 

  • Inmate dies in the booking area of West Virginia jail

    Inmate dies in the booking area of West Virginia jail

    A man who was charged with burglary and several other offenses has died in the booking area of a West Virginia jail.

    A man who was charged with burglary and several other offenses has died in the booking area of a West Virginia jail.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.