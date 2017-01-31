West Virginia summer food program for students seeks help - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

West Virginia summer food program for students seeks help

Posted: Updated:
MGN Online MGN Online

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The state Department of Education is looking for organizations to help feed children and provide supervised activities during the summer.
    
The department says in a news release that nonprofit groups and county boards of education can participate in the Summer Food Service Program.
    
The department says that while 178,000 children in West Virginia depend on free and reduced-price meals at school, only about 10,000 receive the free meals through the summer program.
    
West Virginia Office of Child Nutrition Executive Director Amanda Harrison says 485 sites provided summer meals to kids last year. She says she hopes the number of sites can grow in 2017.
    
This year's sites will be announced in May. Organizations interested in participating can contact the Office of Child Nutrition at (304) 558-2709.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • More NewsMore>>

  • 3 US Marines Missing After Aircraft Crashes Off Australia

    3 US Marines Missing After Aircraft Crashes Off Australia

    Saturday, August 5 2017 4:23 PM EDT2017-08-05 20:23:21 GMT

    SYDNEY (AP) -- Search and rescue operations were underway for three U.S. Marines who were missing after their Osprey aircraft crashed into the sea off the east coast of Australia on Saturday while trying to land. Twenty-three of 26 personnel aboard the aircraft have been rescued, the Marine base Camp Butler in Japan said in a statement. 

    SYDNEY (AP) -- Search and rescue operations were underway for three U.S. Marines who were missing after their Osprey aircraft crashed into the sea off the east coast of Australia on Saturday while trying to land. Twenty-three of 26 personnel aboard the aircraft have been rescued, the Marine base Camp Butler in Japan said in a statement. 

  • Dying Woman In Virginia Granted Final Wish Of Ohio Milkshake

    Dying Woman In Virginia Granted Final Wish Of Ohio Milkshake

    Saturday, August 5 2017 12:39 PM EDT2017-08-05 16:39:56 GMT
    CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH (AP) — An Ohio native in hospice care in Virginia had a dying wish fulfilled last month — one last mocha milkshake from a popular suburban Cleveland restaurant. Fifty-year-old Emily Pomeranz died Friday of pancreatic cancer. With help from a friend in Virginia and the longtime owner of Tommy’s in Cleveland Heights, the shake arrived four days earlier. A photo of a smiling Pomeranz holding the shake and the “The Milkshake Missio...
    CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH (AP) — An Ohio native in hospice care in Virginia had a dying wish fulfilled last month — one last mocha milkshake from a popular suburban Cleveland restaurant. Fifty-year-old Emily Pomeranz died Friday of pancreatic cancer. With help from a friend in Virginia and the longtime owner of Tommy’s in Cleveland Heights, the shake arrived four days earlier. A photo of a smiling Pomeranz holding the shake and the “The Milkshake Missio...

  • Earth will have its final total solar eclipse… in 600 million years

    Earth will have its final total solar eclipse… in 600 million years

    Friday, August 4 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-08-05 01:47:39 GMT
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A rare United States coast-to-coast total solar eclipse on August 21, with a path of totality starting near Portland, Oregon, and ending near Charleston, South Carolina, will offer a golden opportunity for scientists to study a full eclipse of the sun from many locations and perspectives, including local weather changes. In the Charleston area, on Monday, August, 21, at the midpoint, between 88 and 90 percent of the sun will be blocked by the moon in the great...
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A rare United States coast-to-coast total solar eclipse on August 21, with a path of totality starting near Portland, Oregon, and ending near Charleston, South Carolina, will offer a golden opportunity for scientists to study a full eclipse of the sun from many locations and perspectives, including local weather changes. In the Charleston area, on Monday, August, 21, at the midpoint, between 88 and 90 percent of the sun will be blocked by the moon in the great...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Manhunt underway for ‘very dangerous’ escaped Ohio inmate

    Manhunt underway for ‘very dangerous’ escaped Ohio inmate

    Friday, August 4 2017 3:17 PM EDT2017-08-04 19:17:23 GMT

    Police are looking for an inmate who managed to overpower a deputy and take his gun while being transported to jail from a mental facility.

    Police are looking for an inmate who managed to overpower a deputy and take his gun while being transported to jail from a mental facility.

  • Vehicle Shot Twice on Busy Interstate, BOLO Issued

    Vehicle Shot Twice on Busy Interstate, BOLO Issued

    Friday, August 4 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-08-05 02:19:34 GMT
    BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A BOLO has been issued for a white ford dually truck after a vehicle was shot at on Interstate 79 Friday evening. West Virginia State Police say that the vehicle was shot at between 10 and 15 miles north of the Big Otter exit on Interstate 79 in Braxton County. No injuries were reported in the incident. It is unclear what caused the incident at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it. 
    BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A BOLO has been issued for a white ford dually truck after a vehicle was shot at on Interstate 79 Friday evening. West Virginia State Police say that the vehicle was shot at between 10 and 15 miles north of the Big Otter exit on Interstate 79 in Braxton County. No injuries were reported in the incident. It is unclear what caused the incident at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it. 

  • Inmate dies in the booking area of West Virginia jail

    Inmate dies in the booking area of West Virginia jail

    A man who was charged with burglary and several other offenses has died in the booking area of a West Virginia jail.

    A man who was charged with burglary and several other offenses has died in the booking area of a West Virginia jail.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.