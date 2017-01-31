Police: Peeping Tom Suspect Wore SpongeBob Clothing; Accused of Molesting Kids

ST. PETERSBURG, FL (WFLA) – A man wanted for molesting children was arrested Monday morning after police say he broke into a woman’s home while she was sleeping and then peeped into the home of another woman – while wearing a SpongeBob SquarePants jacket and shoes.

Detectives believe suspect Steven Charles Kirkland, 32, could have more victims.

St. Petersburg Police Department officers responded a home burglary in the area of 21st Avenue South and 7th Street around 7:15 a.m. on Monday.

Police said a woman was asleep on her couch and awakened to find a man wearing SpongeBob SquarePants clothing standing over her. The man ran from the house as the woman called police.

At 7:35 a.m., a man was observed near 22nd Avenue South and 5th Street looking through the window of Demora Bailey. She was getting dressed for work when she spotted Kirkland.

“I screamed and I opened the window and I saw him, and then he jumped the fence and I ran out just how I was,” said Bailey.

She and her sister chased Kirkland down 5th Street South.

“I ran outside and I was like ‘oh no, no, no, no.’ My sister ran out with me and we met him right there,” said Bailey. “I was like ‘what are you doing in my yard?’”

She said he told her he was running from police.

As officers arrived in the area, Kirkland ran and was chased by officers to the yard of 511 25th Avenue South. The man attempted to hide in a trash can to avoid being caught. He was located by officers and arrested.

Police say Kirkland was charged with Occupied Residential Burglary, Loitering & Prowling, Trespassing, and Unoccupied Residential Burglary.

Police say Kirkland was also wanted for two counts of Lewd & Lascivious Molestation on a Child under the Age of 12 from an incident on January 22, 2017. The two children did not know Kirkland prior to the incident.

Detectives say Kirkland is also facing possible misdemeanor Indecent Exposure charges from another incident that happened on January 22, 2017, at Bay Vista Park.

Detectives believe there could be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at (727) 893-7521 or (727) 893-7555.