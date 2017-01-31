Bernie Sanders is Returning to Charleston, West Virginia

The show-stopper of the night was Governor Jim Justice quitting the Democratic Party to become a Republican. He said contentious budget negotiations within his old party turned him sour.
The show-stopper of the night was Governor Jim Justice quitting the Democratic Party to become a Republican. He said contentious budget negotiations within his old party turned him sour.
While those inside the rally were happy to welcome the president, those outside were protesting a whole host of the president's policies. President Trump has one of the highest approval ratings in West Virginia, but those who don't agree with him- came out in full force.
While those inside the rally were happy to welcome the president, those outside were protesting a whole host of the president's policies. President Trump has one of the highest approval ratings in West Virginia, but those who don't agree with him- came out in full force.
Years of late audit filings are now costing West Virginia millions in federal dollar and sabotaging the state's reputation with financial institutions. Students and universities have been worried over the past few days after the U.S. Department of Education said they're refusing to give schools federal dollars up front for grants and loans. While the state has offered a temporary solution to keep student loan money flowing.
Years of late audit filings are now costing West Virginia millions in federal dollar and sabotaging the state's reputation with financial institutions. Students and universities have been worried over the past few days after the U.S. Department of Education said they're refusing to give schools federal dollars up front for grants and loans. While the state has offered a temporary solution to keep student loan money flowing.
The City of Huntington has released the following information about President Trump’s campaign event at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena on Thursday, August 3rd, 2017.
The City of Huntington has released the following information about President Trump’s campaign event at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena on Thursday, August 3rd, 2017.
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - West Virginia received some great economic news on Monday. Information released last week by the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Economic Analysis shows that West Virginia had the 2nd highest GDP growth in the nation for the first quarter of 2017. West Virginia saw 3% GDP growth during the first quarter of the year, following only Texas, which saw 3.9% growth. West Virginia Chamber President Steve Roberts stated, "The information released from the...
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - West Virginia received some great economic news on Monday. Information released last week by the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Economic Analysis shows that West Virginia had the 2nd highest GDP growth in the nation for the first quarter of 2017. West Virginia saw 3% GDP growth during the first quarter of the year, following only Texas, which saw 3.9% growth. West Virginia Chamber President Steve Roberts stated, "The information released from the...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
Police are looking for an inmate who managed to overpower a deputy and take his gun while being transported to jail from a mental facility.
Police are looking for an inmate who managed to overpower a deputy and take his gun while being transported to jail from a mental facility.
A man who was charged with burglary and several other offenses has died in the booking area of a West Virginia jail.
A man who was charged with burglary and several other offenses has died in the booking area of a West Virginia jail.
Metro 911 received a call shortly before 6:00 p.m. about an ATV accident. The accident occurred on Sanderson Rd. in the Elkview/Clendenin area. Dispatch told 13 News that there were two patients and one "serious". Pinch VFD, Kanawha County Ambulance Authority, and Kanawha County Sheriff's Department all responded to the scene.
Metro 911 received a call shortly before 6:00 p.m. about an ATV accident. The accident occurred on Sanderson Rd. in the Elkview/Clendenin area. Dispatch told 13 News that there were two patients and one "serious". Pinch VFD, Kanawha County Ambulance Authority, and Kanawha County Sheriff's Department all responded to the scene.
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Boone County Sheriff's Department has arrested for sexual assault on children. According to a release, deputies arrested Donald Maxwell Steele Jr, 37 years old, of Coopertown yesterday afternoon. Steele is charged with three counts of 1st Degree Sexual Assault and bond was set at $150,000 cash only. The case includes both male and female victims who range in age from 5 to 8 years old. This case dates back to approximately 2008, wi...
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Boone County Sheriff's Department has arrested for sexual assault on children. According to a release, deputies arrested Donald Maxwell Steele Jr, 37 years old, of Coopertown yesterday afternoon. Steele is charged with three counts of 1st Degree Sexual Assault and bond was set at $150,000 cash only. The case includes both male and female victims who range in age from 5 to 8 years old. This case dates back to approximately 2008, wi...
An 8-year-old girl has died five months after she was injured while drinking boiling water through a straw on a dare.
An 8-year-old girl has died five months after she was injured while drinking boiling water through a straw on a dare.
ALBUQUERUQE, N.M. (AP) -- A New Mexico law enforcement officer admits he looked at pictures of naked women on the internet while on duty, but says he was doing so as part of his job. The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2vCCqS5 ) that former Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Mark Kmatz filed a complaint for employment retaliation on Wednesday against the Bernalillo County Commission.
ALBUQUERUQE, N.M. (AP) -- A New Mexico law enforcement officer admits he looked at pictures of naked women on the internet while on duty, but says he was doing so as part of his job. The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2vCCqS5 ) that former Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Mark Kmatz filed a complaint for employment retaliation on Wednesday against the Bernalillo County Commission.