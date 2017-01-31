Work Here, Live Here

What does it take to recruit and retain jobs for young professionals here in West Virginia?

Why are they going to Columbus, Charlotte, Lexington and Pittsburgh?

It really takes three things, innovation, environment and opportunity.

The statewide job growth organization, Generation West Virginia, has recruited some of the Mountain State's most innovative companies from Charleston, Huntington, Wheeling, Morgantown and Beckley to offer professionals a one year paid working fellowship.

It's an effort to create a continuing growing job pipeline to keep bright, young professionals, and grow West Virginia opportunities.

Executive Director Natalie Roper said, "We know young people stay in places they feel a part of and can contribute to. By having fellows working every Friday with a nonprofit, they are a part of the solution for West Virginia and are less likely to leave if they are part of the future."

The application process for these seven fellowships, offering new exciting cutting edge work paying at least $31,000 a year with benefits, begin today.

Applications can be submitted at weimpactwv.org.