Kentucky Police Are Searching For Missing Elliot County Woman

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
SANDY HOOK, KY - Kentucky State Police in Morehead is requesting assistance in locating a missing person from Elliott County. 

Robin Green-Skaggs, 54, of Sandy Hook was last seen on January 8, 2017, at approximately 5:00 PM in Sandy Hook.

She is approximately 5’6” tall with green eyes and long brown hair.

At the time of the report, a clothing description was unavailable. 

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Robin Green-Skaggs, please contact Kentucky State Police, Post 8 Morehead at 606-784-4127.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

