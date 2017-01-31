West Virginia Woman Arrested After Overdosing in Front of Children

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

Helicopter Evacuation Needed After ATV Accident In Kanawha County Helicopter Evacuation Needed After ATV Accident In Kanawha County Metro 911 received a call shortly before 6:00 p.m. about an ATV accident. The accident occurred on Sanderson Rd. in the Elkview/Clendenin area. Dispatch told 13 News that there were two patients and one "serious". Pinch VFD, Kanawha County Ambulance Authority, and Kanawha County Sheriff's Department all responded to the scene. Metro 911 received a call shortly before 6:00 p.m. about an ATV accident. The accident occurred on Sanderson Rd. in the Elkview/Clendenin area. Dispatch told 13 News that there were two patients and one "serious". Pinch VFD, Kanawha County Ambulance Authority, and Kanawha County Sheriff's Department all responded to the scene.

Authorities Investigating A Body Found In The Kanawha River Near South Charleston Authorities Investigating A Body Found In The Kanawha River Near South Charleston Dispatchers with Metro 911 received a call shortly before 3:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon stating there was a body floating in the river. The area of the discovery is in the 19 Block of Riverside Dr. in South Charleston. South Charleston Police and Fire Department are responding to the scene. Information is still being gathered at this time as the investigation is ongoing. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. Dispatchers with Metro 911 received a call shortly before 3:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon stating there was a body floating in the river. The area of the discovery is in the 19 Block of Riverside Dr. in South Charleston. South Charleston Police and Fire Department are responding to the scene. Information is still being gathered at this time as the investigation is ongoing. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Police Confirm Minnesota Mosque Was Attacked, FBI Takes Lead Police Confirm Minnesota Mosque Was Attacked, FBI Takes Lead BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) -- Someone apparently threw a bomb through the window of a suburban Minneapolis mosque on Saturday as people were preparing for morning prayers, damaging a room but not causing any injuries, authorities said. BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) -- Someone apparently threw a bomb through the window of a suburban Minneapolis mosque on Saturday as people were preparing for morning prayers, damaging a room but not causing any injuries, authorities said.

Former Officer Says He Looked At Nude Photos For Research Former Officer Says He Looked At Nude Photos For Research ALBUQUERUQE, N.M. (AP) -- A New Mexico law enforcement officer admits he looked at pictures of naked women on the internet while on duty, but says he was doing so as part of his job. The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2vCCqS5 ) that former Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Mark Kmatz filed a complaint for employment retaliation on Wednesday against the Bernalillo County Commission. ALBUQUERUQE, N.M. (AP) -- A New Mexico law enforcement officer admits he looked at pictures of naked women on the internet while on duty, but says he was doing so as part of his job. The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2vCCqS5 ) that former Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Mark Kmatz filed a complaint for employment retaliation on Wednesday against the Bernalillo County Commission.

Man Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Children in Boone County Man Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Children in Boone County BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Boone County Sheriff's Department has arrested for sexual assault on children. According to a release, deputies arrested Donald Maxwell Steele Jr, 37 years old, of Coopertown yesterday afternoon. Steele is charged with three counts of 1st Degree Sexual Assault and bond was set at $150,000 cash only. The case includes both male and female victims who range in age from 5 to 8 years old. This case dates back to approximately 2008, wi... BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Boone County Sheriff's Department has arrested for sexual assault on children. According to a release, deputies arrested Donald Maxwell Steele Jr, 37 years old, of Coopertown yesterday afternoon. Steele is charged with three counts of 1st Degree Sexual Assault and bond was set at $150,000 cash only. The case includes both male and female victims who range in age from 5 to 8 years old. This case dates back to approximately 2008, wi...

Earth will have its final total solar eclipse… in 600 million years Earth will have its final total solar eclipse… in 600 million years COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A rare United States coast-to-coast total solar eclipse on August 21, with a path of totality starting near Portland, Oregon, and ending near Charleston, South Carolina, will offer a golden opportunity for scientists to study a full eclipse of the sun from many locations and perspectives, including local weather changes. In the Charleston area, on Monday, August, 21, at the midpoint, between 88 and 90 percent of the sun will be blocked by the moon in the great... COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A rare United States coast-to-coast total solar eclipse on August 21, with a path of totality starting near Portland, Oregon, and ending near Charleston, South Carolina, will offer a golden opportunity for scientists to study a full eclipse of the sun from many locations and perspectives, including local weather changes. In the Charleston area, on Monday, August, 21, at the midpoint, between 88 and 90 percent of the sun will be blocked by the moon in the great...

Vehicle Shot Twice on Busy Interstate, BOLO Issued Vehicle Shot Twice on Busy Interstate, BOLO Issued BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A BOLO has been issued for a white ford dually truck after a vehicle was shot at on Interstate 79 Friday evening. West Virginia State Police say that the vehicle was shot at between 10 and 15 miles north of the Big Otter exit on Interstate 79 in Braxton County. No injuries were reported in the incident. It is unclear what caused the incident at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it. BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A BOLO has been issued for a white ford dually truck after a vehicle was shot at on Interstate 79 Friday evening. West Virginia State Police say that the vehicle was shot at between 10 and 15 miles north of the Big Otter exit on Interstate 79 in Braxton County. No injuries were reported in the incident. It is unclear what caused the incident at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.