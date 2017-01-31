Congress Passes Measure to repeal Obama Stream-Buffer Rule - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Congress Passes Measure to repeal Obama Stream-Buffer Rule

UPDATE: February 2nd, 2017, 3:10 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate has given final legislative approval to a measure that scuttles a new regulation aimed at preventing coal mining debris from being dumped into nearby streams.
    
The Senate's 54-45 vote sends the measure to President Donald Trump, who is expected to sign it.
    
Republicans and some Democrats say the rule could eliminate thousands of coal-related jobs and ignores dozens of federal, state and local regulations already in place.
    
The Interior Department said in announcing the rule in December that it would protect 6,000 miles of streams and 52,000 acres of forests, preventing coal mining debris from being dumped into nearby waters.
    
The vote was the first in a series of actions Republicans are taking in coming weeks to reverse years of what they call excessive regulation during Obama's presidency.

UPDATE: February 1st, 2017, 4:55 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Republican-controlled House has approved a measure to scuttle an Obama-era regulation that prevents coal mining debris from being dumped into nearby streams.
    
Republicans say the rule is a job killer and is poorly crafted. The measure was approved 228-194.
    
House Speaker Paul Ryan said the stream-protection rule ignores dozens of federal, state and local regulations already in place.
    
The Interior Department said in announcing the rule in December that it would protect 6,000 miles of streams and 52,000 acres of forests, preventing coal mining debris from being dumped into nearby waters.
    
Interior officials said the rule would cause only modest job losses in coal country and could even create jobs as companies hire construction crews to haul and store debris.
    
The repeal measure now goes to the Senate.

ORIGINAL: 

The coal industry is heading for a big showdown vote in Congress. At issue is repealing the so-called Stream-Buffer rule, that prevents any surface mining within 100 feet of a waterway. Environmentalists say it's crucial to keeping drinking water safe.

"I have been to Prenter Holler, where their water was ruined by pollutants from the mines. And they ultimately had to go on West Virginia American Water," said Karan Ireland, West Virginia SUN (Solar United Neighborhoods).

But supporters of the coal industry call the bill unfair. They fear the mining restrictions would force more layoffs.

"What this would do is basically eliminate one-third of all of the coal jobs, the coal mining jobs, employment related to coal in the entire country," said Rep. Evan Jenkins, (R) West Virginia.

The Senate and House could vote over the next couple of says in Washington, and send the repeal to President Trump by Friday. It's become highly politicized.

"This is a rule that Obama put into effect, literally the day before Trump took office," said Congressman Jenkins.

"I don't ever think that we should have to choose between jobs and  public health," said said Karan Ireland of WV SUN.

A new executive order could be issued by week's end.

"This is another indication that the coal industry will be a higher priority for the Trump administration and the new Congress, but whether it has a payoff for the Appalachian States remains to be seen," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

