Residents Given 48 Hours to Move Out of Chapmanville Mobile Home Park

Joda Farley has lived at the Caroline Estates Mobile Home Park in Chapmanville, WV for 7 years now.

On Sunday, she says her landlord told her and all of her neighbors that they had 48 hours to move out.

"I didn't know what I was going to do. I mean I've got two kids. My son had trouble at school yesterday just thinking about all of this," said Joda.

Out of roughly 40 residents, she says that 20 children live in the park. The kids range from toddlers to high school students.

Joda says her landlord, George Evans, informed the community that everyone had to be out by January 31st because the Logan County Health Department found issues with electrical hook-ups and other health violations.

Some say they have absolutely nowhere else to go.

"That was the situation when I moved in the place and he knew that. I had no place to go and I needed a place to live so there it is," said Greg Williams of Chapmanville, WV.

After calling the Logan County Health Department, 13 News found that issues at the mobile home park have been ongoing for years.

A health inspector confirmed that after dozens of violations, Mr Evans' license to own and operate a manufactured home community was revoked on January 1st.

13 News reached out to George Evans several times but he didn't return our calls.

People living at the park say he was there to collect rent in early January, even though he was aware of the situation with his license.

"You have all of these violations that need to be corrected, why not let us know and lets correct them? Instead you wait until you have 10 families set out? It's not right," said Greg Williams.

While some are renting their homes from Evans, Joda owns the trailer she lives in. Since she doesn't have a place to move it, she plans to wait and see what happens at Caroline Estates.

"It is the only thing I can go. I don't have a place or the means to try to move it. I mean I just have to ride it out and see how far it goes," said Joda.

As of January 31st, all residents living in the mobile home park haven't moved out yet. Some are in the process of finding other places to live.

