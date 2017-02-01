Goofy Super Bowl bets - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Goofy Super Bowl bets

Posted: Updated:
AP PHOTO AP PHOTO

BOSTON (AP) — Mayors and governors long have made friendly wagers over Super Bowls, usually putting up a crate of local delicacies against whatever goodies the opposing team's home is famous for.

But the goofy bets go well beyond city halls and statehouses.

A few examples of weird wagers:

___

WHAT A SCREAM

Six Flags New England and Six Flags Over Georgia are run by the same company, but they're rivals thanks to this weekend's Super Bowl between the Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

If the Patriots win, the Georgia park will temporarily rename its 24-story spinning swing ride the Patriots SkyScreamer and serve New England clam chowder when it opens for the season. Should the Falcons win, the Massachusetts park will rename its similar ride the Falcons SkyScreamer and serve Georgia peach pie.

___

SWEET REVENGE

Kane's Donuts, a Boston-area doughnut shop, is on a streak with bets against rival shops in Houston and Pittsburgh already this postseason. Now it's taking on Atlanta's Sublime Doughnut.

In addition to boxes of tasty treats, employees of the losing shop have to wear the winning team's jerseys while baking their doughnuts.

___

ART FOR FOOTBALL'S SAKE

The Seattle Art Museum and the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, Massachusetts, wagered artwork when the Patriots played the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl two years ago.

After Malcolm Butler's last-minute interception clinched New England's 28-24 victory, the Washington museum made good on its promise to loan Albert Bierstadt's 1870 landscape, "Puget Sound on the Pacific Coast," to the Clark for three months.

Had the Seahawks won, the Clark would have loaned Winslow Homer's 1900 masterpiece depicting the Maine coast, "West Point, Prout's Neck," to Seattle.

___

A WONDERFUL DAY FOR PIE

McGreevy's sports bar in Boston and Foley's Pub in New York City made shepherd's pie their bet over the 2012 Super Bowl between the Patriots and New York Giants.

They agreed to donate proceeds of several months' worth of sales to the winner's charity of choice.

With the Giants' 21-17 win, McGreevy's owner and Dropkick Murphys frontman Ken Casey also had to work a bartending shift at Foley's.B

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Helicopter Evacuation Needed After ATV Accident In Kanawha County

    Helicopter Evacuation Needed After ATV Accident In Kanawha County

    Saturday, August 5 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-08-05 23:19:41 GMT

    Metro 911 received a call shortly before 6:00 p.m. about an ATV accident. The accident occurred on Sanderson Rd. in the Elkview/Clendenin area. Dispatch told 13 News that there were two patients and one "serious". Pinch VFD, Kanawha County Ambulance Authority, and Kanawha County Sheriff's Department all responded to the scene. 

    Metro 911 received a call shortly before 6:00 p.m. about an ATV accident. The accident occurred on Sanderson Rd. in the Elkview/Clendenin area. Dispatch told 13 News that there were two patients and one "serious". Pinch VFD, Kanawha County Ambulance Authority, and Kanawha County Sheriff's Department all responded to the scene. 

  • Manhunt underway for ‘very dangerous’ escaped Ohio inmate

    Manhunt underway for ‘very dangerous’ escaped Ohio inmate

    Friday, August 4 2017 3:17 PM EDT2017-08-04 19:17:23 GMT

    Police are looking for an inmate who managed to overpower a deputy and take his gun while being transported to jail from a mental facility.

    Police are looking for an inmate who managed to overpower a deputy and take his gun while being transported to jail from a mental facility.

  • Former Officer Says He Looked At Nude Photos For Research

    Former Officer Says He Looked At Nude Photos For Research

    Saturday, August 5 2017 6:23 PM EDT2017-08-05 22:23:36 GMT

    ALBUQUERUQE, N.M. (AP) -- A New Mexico law enforcement officer admits he looked at pictures of naked women on the internet while on duty, but says he was doing so as part of his job. The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2vCCqS5 ) that former Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Mark Kmatz filed a complaint for employment retaliation on Wednesday against the Bernalillo County Commission. 

    ALBUQUERUQE, N.M. (AP) -- A New Mexico law enforcement officer admits he looked at pictures of naked women on the internet while on duty, but says he was doing so as part of his job. The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2vCCqS5 ) that former Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Mark Kmatz filed a complaint for employment retaliation on Wednesday against the Bernalillo County Commission. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.