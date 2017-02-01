WV gets share of Western Union fraud settlement

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — A baby otter was nursed back to health after being rescued by utility workers who found it struggling to get out of a canal on the outskirts of Phoenix, officials said. The 4-week-old otter was dehydrated, hungry and infested with fleas when it was discovered. “He was calling for his momma, we assumed,” Salt River Project worker Craig Boggs told KPNX-TV (https://goo.gl/katCun ). “It would go back under water and fight and come back up...

