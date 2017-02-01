WV gets share of Western Union fraud settlement - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

WV gets share of Western Union fraud settlement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says about 2,300 West Virginia consumers could be eligible for $2.9 million in refunds as part of a settlement involving Western Union.
    
In a news release, Morrisey says the company has agreed to pay a total of $5 million to 49 states plus the District of Columbia to cover costs and fees. That's in in addition to a settlement announced earlier in January in which the company said it will pay $586 million to compensate fraud victims who used Western Union to wire money to scam artists.
    
Morrisey says the schemes involved lottery and contest scams, grandparent scams and tax scams.
    
Morrisey says consumers must evaluate any unexpected email, phone call or letter requesting payment or personal information.
    
The settlement with the states requires Western Union to develop an anti-fraud program.
    
