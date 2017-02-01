Accident backs up traffic along I64 near Nitro

A three vehicle crash has closed one westbound lane of Interstate 64. The wreck was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 64 westbound near the Nitro exit. Three vehicles are involved in the crash. At this time, it is unknown if there are any injuries reported. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

A diesel spill has covered a large section of roadway in Kanawha County with diesel fuel. A report came in to the newsroom at 4 p.m. indicating that an approximate 1/4 mile stretch of roadway on the 2200 block of Smith Creek Road in the Jefferson area was covered by diesel fuel. Dispatchers do not know what type of vehicle may have caused the spill at this time. Department of Highways crews are en route to lay sand on the roadway. It is not known whether the roadway will be shut do...