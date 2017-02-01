Pet snake gets caught in owner’s earlobe

PORTLAND, OR. - Doctors in an Oregon emergency room were shocked when Ashley Glawe showed up in the waitng room with an unusually predicament.

"If he forces his way through, he's gonna split my earlobe," said the ball python owner Glawe. "So I was really scared."

According to WHNT, Glawe says she and Bart, her pet snake, are inseparable. But when she put him around her shoulders the other day, they suddenly got a little too inseparable.

"I like froze instantly," said Glawe. "I didn't move because I really thought he was like attacking the side of my head."

However, Bart didn't attack. Pythons just like hiding in holes.

Glawe grabbed some cooking oil. "I like tried to get him out myself. And I knew I wasn't going to be able to without hurting him by pulling him back against his scales."

Ball pythons aren't poisonous, by the way. They constrict their prey.

The fire department responded, but had no luck removing the snake. So Glawe had someone drive her to the emergency room where doctors numbed her ear and applied lube. "Put like string or something like in between my ear and the snake and like stretched my ear out more and pulled him back through and all was well."

Her ear was irritated and bruised, but Bart was fine.