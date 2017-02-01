Manchin Releases Statement About Education Nominee Betsy Devos

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) has released the following statement about his plan to vote against U.S. Department of Education Secretary nominee, Betsy DeVos:

“As a former Governor, I understand how crucial it is for an executive leader to have his team in place, but I have serious concerns about the qualifications of Betsy DeVos. Betsy DeVos has spent her entire career advocating for school choice including public school vouchers and charter schools. This approach does not match the needs of our rural communities in West Virginia and would pull already limited public school resources from the schools, students and teachers that need them most. “Betsy DeVos has never attended or worked in a public school. The needs facing rural schools in West Virginia are unique and her lack of exposure to public education is very concerning for me. We need an Education Secretary who has an understanding of the needs of all children, including those with disabilities, and is committed to ensuring they receive a quality education. Every child in West Virginia deserves a quality education and I do not believe that Betsy DeVos is qualified to serve in this role, which is so vital to the future of our state.”

Secretary of Education nominee Betsy #DeVos doesn't make the grade in #WV pic.twitter.com/CS3e2D5gaV — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) February 1, 2017

After a heated debate Tuesday morning, senators on the Health, Education, Pensions and Labor Committee have voted 12-11 along partisan lines to support DeVos' nomination, sending it to the full Senate for action.

But two prominent Republicans on the committee, Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, are expressing their skepticism over DeVos. They say they are not yet sure whether they will vote for her on the Senate floor.

Murkowski says DeVos has yet to prove that she deeply cares about America's struggling schools and its children. Murkowski says the nominee has not yet earned her full support.